Washington State

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m. Seattle at...
COLORADO STATE
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Austin Meadows has chance to play big role in Tigers’ turnaround

The Detroit Tigers need a lot of players who had a miserable 2022 season to turn things around in 2023. At the top of the list is Austin Meadows. It might be too much to say that Meadows will be a barometer of the Tigers’ 2023 season, but if you’re looking for one player to stake your hopes on, he’d be a good pick.
DETROIT, MI
Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT. The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:. Sunday, February 26 and...
CHICAGO, IL
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pulled a midnight blockbuster, acquiring 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports. The outlets, citing unnamed sources, said the Suns added Durant to a starting lineup that already includes an All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, along with center Deandre Ayton.
UTAH STATE
Milwaukee hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 32-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-15, 6-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (16-8, 10-4 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2; over/under is 155. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Antoine Davis scored 32 points in Detroit Mercy's 85-52 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Panthers have gone 10-3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Today in Sports History-Blair wins second 500-meter gold

1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Jack Palmer in the fourth round to defend his world heavyweight title in London. 1949 — Joe Fulks of Philadelphia scores 63 points in a 108-87 win over Indianapolis to set an NBA scoring record which would last for nearly a decade.
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training

The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
CHICAGO, IL
Oakland takes on Green Bay after Moore's 25-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -10; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Jalen Moore scored 25 points in Oakland's 92-89 overtime win over the Cleveland State Vikings. The Phoenix have gone...
GREEN BAY, WI
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead

1934 — The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the NHL All-Stars 7-3. The game is played as a benefit for fomer Toronto player Ace Bailey. Bailey suffers a skull fracture earlier in the season from a hit by Boston’s Eddie Shore. 1936 — Maribel Vinson wins her eighth U.S....
UTAH STATE
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Queens after 24-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Queens Royals (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -2; over/under is 157.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Queens Royals after Devontae Blanton scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky's 77-74 win over the Kennesaw State Owls. The Royals are 8-2 on their...
RICHMOND, KY
Penguins in action against the Ducks after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (17-29-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in overtime. Anaheim has a 17-29-6 record overall and a 9-13-1 record on its home ice....
ANAHEIM, CA
Kansas 73, TCU 55

KANSAS (15-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.902, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Kersgieter 3-12, Prater 3-4, Strom 2-4, Franklin 1-2, Telegdy 0-1, Vuksic 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson 1) Turnovers: 21 (Franklin 4, Jessen 3, Kersgieter 3, Prater 3, Jackson 2, Strom 2, Team 2, Eltayeb 1, Vuksic 1) Steals: 7...
LAWRENCE, KS
SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Peoria at Birmingham, 8 p.m. Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m. Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m. Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m. Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m. Peoria...
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
Portland 125, Golden State 122

GOLDEN STATE (122) D.Green 2-7 0-0 4, Wiggins 7-14 2-2 18, Looney 2-2 1-2 5, Poole 13-25 5-5 38, Thompson 12-28 0-0 31, Kuminga 1-4 0-0 2, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jerome 2-3 0-0 4, DiVincenzo 6-12 1-1 18. Totals 46-97 9-10 122. PORTLAND (125) Grant 7-12 7-8 22, Payton...
PORTLAND, OR

