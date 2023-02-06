ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ net worth in 2023

Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s […] The post LeBron James’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win

For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023. The 14-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, […] The post Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHERTON, CA
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal

The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record

If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

NFL Running Back Wins $500K in Las Vegas

An NFL running back just made a lot of money despite his football season being over. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Ronnie Rivers of the Los Angeles Rams won $514,837 by playing three-card poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to KTNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
