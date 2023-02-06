Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Klay Thompson Becomes First Player In NBA This Season To Do This
On Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson hit a season-high 12 three-pointers, becoming the only player in the NBA to make 12 threes in a game this season.
LeBron James’ net worth in 2023
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s […] The post LeBron James’ net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
Lakers Coach Had 'Heated Verbal Exchange' With Star Player Last Night
LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record Tuesday night, but the Los Angeles Lakers still lost the game and apparently had some internal discord during it. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and veteran guard Russell Westbrook had a "brief, heated verbal ...
Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023. The 14-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, […] The post Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Post
Patrick Mahomes’ barber believes his scissors can be Super Bowl game-changer
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes is still just 27, and whether he wins his second Super Bowl championship or not, no one should dispute that he is the heir apparent to the Tom Brady throne. The man who believes he holds the key to Mahomes finding a way to beat...
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
NBC Sports
Klay won't tempt fate with basketball gods over 3-point record
If there's one player that could break Klay Thompson's single-game 3-point record, it's Klay Thompson. Or Steph Curry. It's never wise to rule that guy out. Thompson drained a whopping 12 3-pointers in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center. He finished just two triples shy of the NBA's single-game record of 14 set by none other than himself on Oct. 29, 2018, against the Chicago Bulls.
Popculture
NFL Running Back Wins $500K in Las Vegas
An NFL running back just made a lot of money despite his football season being over. According to Sarah Bishop of ESPN, Ronnie Rivers of the Los Angeles Rams won $514,837 by playing three-card poker at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rivers was in Vegas celebrating his mother's birthday and plans to buy a house with his winnings, according to KTNV.
