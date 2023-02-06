Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Forecast, road conditions on Thursday morning in central and southeast Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are taking a look at the latest forecast and road conditions on Thursday morning. WATCH: Heavy snowflakes fall in Albia Thursday morning. Not much for accumulating snow in central Iowa. Some cities in eastern Iowa saw about 2 inches fall. The snow is on its way out.
KAAL-TV
Close, but no cigar
We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
MercyOne names new President of MercyOne Western Iowa
Clark previously served as CEO of the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital and before that spent time as CEO of a hospital in Bluffton Indiana.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the rare mountain lion "never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But...
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
1230kfjb.com
Iowa Hunting Stats – DNR
According to Iowa DNR, Iowa’s 2022 deer harvest increased seven percent over the 2021 season, due, in part to the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season approved by the Iowa Legislature last spring. Overall, hunters tagged deer at a rate of 30-35 percent which is similar to previous years, for a total reported harvest of more than 109,600 deer. Deer harvest varied regionally, with the north central and southeast regions seeing an increase over 2021. The far western counties and southwest region saw a decline in harvest, likely due to the recent outbreaks from EHD and from floods in the Missouri River valley.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Dry conditions will stick around through spring in Western Corn Belt
USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub says moderate to exceptional drought will stick around through spring across the Western Corn Belt. Director Dennis Todey says dry conditions could encourage earlier spring planting in southern Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. “Unfortuately, there is extremely dry soils. One example is in...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Expands Registered Apprenticeship Grants to Grow Health Careers
Governor Kim Reynolds announced during her Condition of the State address a new $15 million round of funding targeted at growing Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs across high-demand fields in health care. The expanded Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Program will support more programs that help Iowa meet the demand of its health care workforce.
Iowa DNR says excess tag season helped boost deer harvest numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of deer harvested in the state during the 2022-23 season increased by 7% over the previous season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR said the new Excess Tag January Antlerless Season is partly responsible for the increase. It was approved by Iowa lawmakers last spring. […]
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
OnlyInYourState
14 Quirky Facts About Iowa That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
If you ask outsiders about Iowa, they might think that the Hawkeye State is a humdrum “flyover state” – but residents know better! Iowa has a rich history full of records, firsts, inventions, notable citizens, and unique sites. You could live in this state for decades and only scratch the surface. These fourteen quirky facts about Iowa peel back the layers of this unique state and reveal some of its most unique locations and cultural quirks. So come along for the ride, and you might just discover your next vacation destination or day trip!
kiwaradio.com
Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Says Carbon Pipeline Will Benefit Farmers
Ames, Iowa — Summit Carbon Solutions wants to lay a carbon pipeline across parts of Iowa, though some landowners refuse to sign easement agreements. Lee Blank, Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Executive Officer, tells KIWA what the carbon pipeline will do. He says once the carbon is captured it will...
kiwaradio.com
Warmer winter temps will define this February
IARN — The soils are still completely frozen, so not much has changed when it comes to drought conditions. Since we started this winter with such heavy drought conditions, we’re counting on building and maintaining a snowpack that can give us a head start on our moisture deficits come spring. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an update on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the state of Iowa.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Carbon Pipeline Is Closer To Becoming A Reality In Iowa
The controversial carbon pipeline that is projected to span across five midwest states might be becoming a reality. Iowa may be On Thursday Summit Carbon Solutions gave an update on the progress they have made to secure the land needed for its pipeline. The Summit Pipeline is one of three...
System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.
A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...
Which Iowa Spot Made the List of Best College Towns in America?
The vast majority of college campuses across America give off pretty much the same vibe at their core. But it's what surrounds those campuses that separate the good from the bad. Travel + Leisure is out with their 25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S. and one Tri-State...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
