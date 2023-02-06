ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

wboi.org

Bill to use gasoline cleanup fund to pay for airport upgrades passes state House

A bill, HB 1072, that would use some money for cleaning up gas leaks for upgrades at the state’s airports passed the state House on Tuesday. Taxpayers, gas station owners and airports all pay into the Excess Liability Trust Fund — or ELTF. It’s a kind of insurance that goes to help clean up underground fuel tanks when they leak.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation

Indiana voters could get to decide whether their local school board elections should be partisan under a new draft of Republican-backed legislation that lawmakers say would provide “more transparency” about candidates. House Bill 1428, authored by Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, seeks to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections […] The post Indiana voters could make school board elections partisan under new GOP-backed legislation appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend

Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
95.3 MNC

Bill to legalize throwing rocks advances at Indiana statehouse

A bill was passed by the Indiana Senate that would legalize throwing stars for recreational use. The bill requires safety measures, such as restrictions on the location of star-throwing to certain businesses and children aged 12 to 17 needing written permission from a parent. The bill passed with a 48-1...
vincennespbs.org

Duke Energy bill reduction approved

Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. In addition, Duke Energy has applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
FOX59

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. The proposal has been discussed for several years, but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28. Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones. […]
indianapublicradio.org

Transgender people in state prisons banned from gender-affirming surgery under House legislation

Transgender people would be banned from getting gender-affirming surgery while they’re in state prisons under legislation approved by a House committee Wednesday. The bill, HB 1569, defines what it calls “sexual reassignment surgery” as procedures meant to alter the appearance of or affirm the patient’s “perception” of their gender as being different from their gender assigned at birth.
WTHR

Indiana House passes bill for pilot program to enforce worksite speed limits

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House passed a bill Monday that would introduce a new program aimed at greater enforcement of worksite speed limits. Authored by State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), House Bill 1015 would require the Indiana Department of Transportation to establish "a speed control pilot program for the purpose of enforcing worksite speed limits."
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
gpsworld.com

Indiana bill makes secret tracking illegal

Indiana state legislators have filed multiple bills that would make tracking someone with a GPS-based device without their knowledge a crime, reported WTHR of Indianapolis. The bills are in response to the growing number of criminal cases involving Apple AirTags and other GPS-based tracking devices. Tracking someone secretly is not...
99.5 WKDQ

The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red

Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
95.3 MNC

Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs

The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
963xke.com

ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
