ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Two Lexington firefighters receive minor injures on Monday

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOjz9_0keRCzkz00

LEXINGTON – Two Lexington firefighters received minor injuries while responding to a house fire on Monday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, crews from the Lexington Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on West Seventh Street Extension.

Upon arrival, the one story, single-family structure was engulfed in smoke and heavy flames and firefighter immediately began working to extinguish the fire. A conducted search revealed there were no occupants in the home. The fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the incident and were treated on the scene by Davidson County EMS. There were no other injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence who were displaced because of the damage by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by The City of Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office.

Other responding agencies included the West Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Davidson County EMS.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Two Lexington firefighters receive minor injures on Monday

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
randolphnewsnow.com

Work Crew in Asheboro Installing Sidewalk Hit Gas Line

ASHEBORO N.C. – A city crew installing new sidewalk on E Academy St in Asheboro struck a gas line this afternoon, prompting a response from emergency crews. At around 2:30 PM on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023, firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department were dispatched to 205 E Academy St for a report of a gas leak.
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in accident on NC-42

According to authorities, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident on NC-42 West, near I-40, on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:30 p.m. the rider was reportedly passing a car when he ended up in the turning lane on the wrong side of a concrete median. He was ejected from his bike after hitting the median.
CLEVELAND, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Building fire under control in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
WXII 12

Suspect shot by deputy during arrest

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a suspect on Arnold Road, just north of Lexington. This happened around 11 a.m., Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call and found a stolen car. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking...
LEXINGTON, NC
pmg-va.com

Fugitive apprehended by multiple agencies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Mittman, 42, formerly of Galax, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, Winston-Salem Police Department, North Carolina Regional Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 6. The agencies were directed to Mittman by the Galax Police Department, according...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash

ASHEBORO N.C. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver attempting to pass another car early this morning. According to a press release from the N.C. Highway Patrol, at 5:38 am, On Monday, February 6th, 2023, Troopers responded to a crash that occurred on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road in Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested nearly decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Surry County Man Shot in Attempted Burglary

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., Mount Airy Police were called to a shooting at 324 Andrews Street. Officers say they found homeowner Joshua Wade Murphy, 41, standing in his front yard armed with a shotgun. There was another white male lying in the front yard who had suffered a single gunshot wound in the neck. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Scott Laskey Brown.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

3K+
Followers
561
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy