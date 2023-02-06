Karen Ann Tuesburg, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was born May 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. Karen attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Jan Tuesburg at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Karen was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Shady Lane Nursing Home, and L.D.I. Industries, retiring in 2008. She loved walking, fishing, and traveling with Jan. Karen also enjoyed being at home and tending to her flower garden. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO