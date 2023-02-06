Read full article on original website
Area Residents Featured At State FFA Convention
A number of local and area residents were honored or played key roles at last weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Convention in Waukesha. The annual awards banquet program at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center included the retirement address of state association President Terri Wilfert of Mishicot and the recognition of numerous award winners.
Miss Harbor Cities Announces 2023 Show and Special Guests
The Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Organization has announced that Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will be a featured guest and performer at the 2023 Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Competition. This year’s show will be held at the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc on Sunday, February 19th, starting at 5:00 p.m....
The Top 11 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 2/10/2023! The Point keeps you connected to the top 11 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend!. See the 1990 hit classic movie Ghost on the big screen at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan tonight (Friday) at 7! https://weillcenter.com/events/movie-ghost/. Sheboygan County...
Appleton man is guest at State of the Union
Your homeowners insurance probably doesn't include flooding. What you need to know. Oshkosh police investigate report of gun at middle school. A student reported an 8th grader had a gun in a classroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. The DNR says there are plenty of sturgeon and plenty of spearing licenses....
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
Elsie Jeanne Peronto
Elsie Jeanne Peronto, age 88 of Manitowoc passed into eternal life on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was more commonly known to all her family and friends as, Jean Peronto. Jean was born on November 10, 1934, in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late Martin and Helena (Post) Burik. In her teen years she moved with her family to Friendship, WI. Jean graduated from the Adams- Friendship Union Free High School in May 1952. Their class motto was “Life is what we make it.”
Plans to put College Avenue in downtown Appleton on a “road diet” continue
APPLETON, Wis–Plans for putting College Avenue in Appleton on a “road diet” move along. The city is considering reducing the lanes of traffic on the Ave from four to two, with a center turn lane and bike lanes, between Memorial Drive and Drew Street. Community Development Director...
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
MPSD Leaders Address Licensing Issues
Over the last two days, we have discussed some concerns voiced to Seehafer News by two former Manitowoc Public School District Board members. First, we spoke about some alleged closed-session violations. Then, we spoke about the Board’s hiring process. Now, we are going to look at some potential licensing...
University Police Arrest Man Who Was Banging on UW Green Bay Campus Doors
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay Police arrested a man that was reported to be under the influence and pounding on doors. Officers responded to James Temp Hall at around 8:00 Tuesday evening to check on the individual. Police were able to locate 18-year-old Joel Xaiver Robinson-Sellers, a student at...
Proposed Green Bay flag policy struck down during Common Council meeting
There will be no flag policy in the City of Green Bay. Mayor Eric Genrich broke the Common Council's 6-6 tie to get rid of the proposed policy during a meeting Feb. 7.
Karen Ann Tuesburg
Karen Ann Tuesburg, age 79, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home. She was born May 30, 1943 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Leon and Helen (Becker) Novak. Karen attended St. Mary Catholic Grade School, Washington Junior High, and then graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961. On August 25, 1962 she married Jan Tuesburg at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Karen was employed at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Shady Lane Nursing Home, and L.D.I. Industries, retiring in 2008. She loved walking, fishing, and traveling with Jan. Karen also enjoyed being at home and tending to her flower garden. Above all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
City of Two Rivers Names New City Clerk/Human Resources Director
The City of Two Rivers has appointed a new City Clerk and Human Resources Director. Amanda Baryenbruch has served for the past two years as Deputy City Clerk for the City of Manitowoc. Prior to that, she served as Administrative Support Specialist in the Clerk’s Office for Manitowoc. Amanda...
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece of ice in the Bay of...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Appleton Man Involved in January Fatal Shooting Found in Sheboygan
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is no longer seeking the whereabouts of 37 year old Yia Lor, who was previously identified as a person of interest in the January 22 fatal shooting incident on Briarcliff Drive in which 56 year old Paul A. Rhoads was killed.
