Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
Related
Angels News: Mike Trout Jokes There's 'No Way' Anyone on Team Japan is Better Than Shohei Ohtani
I don't blame Trout for this one.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looking to Replace Justin Turner's Leadership in Clubhouse
With Justin Turner leaving for the Red Sox, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects other veterans to step up and fill the leadership void in the LA clubhouse.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Dodgers: LA Skipper Unsure Who Will Start at Center Field At The Moment
Dave Roberts says our guess is as good as his as to who will start at center field
Dodgers News: Baseball Analyst Believes Mookie Betts Won't Be Changing Positions
With the question of who will be the starting center-fielder, there are differing opinions on whether that role is best suitable for the six-time Gold Glove winner.
Dodgers News: Second Base is Miguel Vargas's to Lose
Dodgers manager shared his thoughts on placing the young prospect in a new position.
Dodgers Fans React to New Spring Training Hat for 2023
Remember last year's Dodgers spring training mesh hats that you didn't like? Good news! They're back, except with more Giants colors!
Former Dodgers Put On the Spot at Annual Justin Turner Golf Classic
Kourtney Turner asked a bunch of questions to a bunch of ballplayers, including several former Dodgers, at the seventh annual Justin Turner Golf Classic.
Angels News: Perry Minasian Looking to Continue to Upgrade Roster This Offseason
He says the Angels have been in touch with some free agents.
New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The New York Yankees added to their roster over the winter, signing free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Yankees in 2023.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Giants Silver Slugger Could Be Worthy Signing For Red Sox To Improve Infield Depth
Should the Red Sox consider a move for the ex-Silver Slugger?
Shohei Ohtani News: Insider Gives Angels '5 Percent Chance' to Extend Two-Way Superstar
That's not very promising.
Could Padres lock up star player with contract extension?
The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal in 2019. He has performed... The post Could Padres lock up star player with contract extension? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Brock Purdy should be starter if healthy, casts doubt on Trey Lance's readiness
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana -- the player who was universally accepted as the NFL's greatest of all time after winning four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVPs with the San Francisco 49ers -- has a hard-line stance about who the next long-term 49ers starting quarterback should be. He has voiced his opinion about the position before, saying Jimmy Garoppolo should be the guy over the more mobile Trey Lance, the quarterback San Francisco spent four draft picks -- three first-round picks and a third-round pick -- to select third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Which Non-Roster Invitees Are Most Likely to Play For Yankees This Season
New York invited 29 non-roster players to spring training, a list including top prospects Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Not Making Guarantee, But Still Expects Dodgers To Win 2023 World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made headlines during Spring Training last year when he guaranteed his team would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers went on to set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season and looked poised to fulfill Roberts’ prophecy, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
Comments / 0