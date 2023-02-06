ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Twitter execs likely in the hot seat during House’s ‘Twitter Files’ hearing post-Elon Musk leak

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gYhG_0keRCMm000

House Republicans are gearing up to grill former Twitter employees at a Wednesday hearing, escalating their accusations that social media companies are censoring content with an anti-conservative bias.

The hearing is largely based around a slew of information dubbed the “Twitter Files” released by Twitter CEO Elon Musk after taking over the company last year.

In the data are details about who at the social media platform decided to limit the spread of a story about President Biden’s son Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential race.

The tweets revealed in the thread largely showed internal debates among employees over the decision and lacked details of influence from Democrats. Nonetheless, it fueled outrage from GOP lawmakers, who are using their newly claimed House majority to dig into the debate.

“The dynamic, I’m afraid, is going to be one of castigating the pre-Elon Musk Twitter as having been in the pocket of Biden, the Democrats and the radical left,” said Paul Barrett, deputy director of NYU Stern’s Center for Business and Human Rights.

Democrats may have their own set of questions for Twitter’s former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, former Deputy General Counsel James Baker and former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth. Most of them are likely related to Musk’s takeover of the company and overall handling of misinformation online.

Twitter, as well as other social media companies, has faced scrutiny on both sides of the aisle. Democrats have slammed Twitter over what they see as allowing too much misinformation and hate speech to spread on the platform.

Democrats, however, will likely “feel obliged” to counteract the “hyper partisan allegations” from Republican members, and probably won’t be able to “make a lot of constructive progress” at the hearing, Barrett said.

“If the Republicans just want to beat up on the pre-Musk Twitter and suggest the Biden administration has been involved in all kinds of nefarious communication or influence or something, that’s what the hearing will end up being about,” he said.

‘A platform struggling’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzUct_0keRCMm000
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Roughly two months into his time serving as Twitter CEO, after closing a $44 billion deal that he tried to back out of in court, Musk released the four-part Twitter Files series through threads posted by journalists.

The first of which, posted by longtime political journalist Matt Taibbi, focused on Twitter’s decision to suppress the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The thread of internal communication seems to lack evidence to back up the claims from Rep. James Comer (Ky.) and other Republicans that the Biden campaign worked with Twitter to slow the spread of the story.

But it does highlight concerns experts raised about how social media companies interact with government requests.

Taibbi at the time wrote that both Democrats and Republicans could request for tweets to be reviewed or removed and that Twitter honored requests from both the Trump White House and Biden campaign in 2020.

Barrett said a discussion about how influential social media platforms “ought best to interact with political elites” or structure their relationships with the governments is warranted.

“What I see is a platform struggling to figure out what to do with tricky situations like a political campaign or a presidential administration coming to you and telling you … this content you have on your platform is incorrect,” Barrett said.

“What do you do then if you’re the platform? How should that communication be structured? Right now all of this has been handled in a very ad hoc way, and I think that’s not optimal,” he added.

Anthony DeAngelo, head of public affairs and strategic communications at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which studies extremism and disinformation, said members of both sides of the aisle should be “looking for ways to ensure full trust and faith in the internet’s public square.”

“Accountability requires openness and transparency, and members should press former and current Twitter executives for transparency on algorithmic preferences, inconsistencies on content moderation policies and how they’re applied, and their recent decision to remove free access to Twitter application programming interface,” DeAngelo said in an email.

The hearing may be just the start of House Republicans’ agenda attacking social media companies over their content moderation decisions.

Other committees may look to hold hearings to investigate the decision, as well. At the time the Twitter thread was posted by Taibbi, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), now chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told The Hill the revelations in the thread warrant investigation.

“There’s probably not an email from [FBI agent] Elvis Chan to [then-Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey saying take down the whole story. But there’s weekly briefings where they say, ‘We think there’s real potential for hacking-and-leak operations, Russia’s going to try to interfere with the election,’” Jordan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Mediaite

Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
MONTANA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
TheDailyBeast

Trump Savages Female Fox News Host Over ‘Unendurable’ Voice

Donald Trump took it upon himself to share a completely unsolicited “review” of Fox News’ The Five late Thursday which amounted to little more than a thinly veiled excuse to air a personal hatred of Jessica Tarlov. The former Democratic pollster has become one of the most prominent liberal voices on the network since joining as a co-host on The Five in 2021, often pushing back against the arguments of her more conservative colleagues. But her voice, it seems, isn’t appreciated by Trump. “I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.” His ad hominem rant continued by saying that the show’s former liberal co-host Juan Williams was “terrible, but better than” Tarlov, who Trump thinks deserves “no thanks” for the success of The Five. “I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this ‘REVIEW’ because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!” Trump added.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Indy100

Elon Musk let antisemite back on Twitter and it went as badly as you'd expect

Elon Musk's Twitter allowed white nationalist and antisemite Nick Fuentes back on the platform after two years of being banned this week – only to ban him again just 24 hours later.Fuentes recently became known to a wider audience after being spotted dining with Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2022, and also made an infamous appearance on InfoWars last year.Fuentes and the rapper appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s broadcast in December, where West praised Nazism and Adolf Hitler and denied that the Holocaust happened.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn 7.30am ET on 24 January, Fuentes posted...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Santos on Romney’s criticism: ‘It wasn’t very Mormon of him’

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) comments to the first-term lawmaker during an exchange at the State of the Union address last night were not “very Mormon of him.” “It’s not the first time in history that I’ve been told to shut up and go to the back of the room, especially…
The Hill

The Hill

878K+
Followers
96K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy