Byer, Baker voted Daily American Somerset County Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30 to Feb. 3

Conemaugh Township basketball player Ava Byer was selected Daily American Somerset County Female Athlete of the Week while Somerset wrestler Logan Baker earned Male Athlete of the Week honors for their efforts Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.

In two games, Byer combined for 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Baker won by a 17-2 technical fall, helping the Golden Eagles edge the Bisons 37-36 in the District 5 Class 2A wrestling First Round.

Each Monday, the Daily American will select nominees for Female and Male Athlete of the Week in Somerset County for the winter sports season.

We will post the polls each Monday at 5 p.m., and voters will have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

Athletes can be nominated via email to sports@dailyamerican.com. Please include details of their achievements for that week only, including any notable statistics or results. All email submissions will be considered but not necessarily selected as a nominee.

The winners will be featured in the Top Performers feature in Saturday's Daily American print edition.

This week's two polls are below:

