Citrus County Chronicle
AMVETS Post 88 makes donation to Bronson FFA, Service Dogs for Patriots
BRONSON — On Sunday, AMVETS Post #88 in Bronson presented a check to two local-area organizations for $2,500 each. Both the Bronson FFA and the Service Dogs for Patriots received a portion of the proceeds that were collected at the Second Annual Jack Butters Chili Cook-Off. The annual event,...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbors: Ed and Rene Beck
In 1952, after he met a girl at a roller-skating rink, Ed Beck went home and told his sister he had met the girl he was going to marry. Their first date was between Christmas and New Year’s and, on Jan. 10, 1953, Ed gave Rene an engagement ring. They were married three months later, on March 14. In March, they will celebrate their 70th anniversary.
Citrus County Chronicle
Former property appraiser, state representative, Ron Shultz, dies at age 84
Back in the day when Citrus County property appraiser Charlie Allen, a Democrat, was diagnosed with cancer and knew he needed to resign, the man he picked to replace him was – gasp! – a Republican, Ron Shultz. “That led to an outcry among all the Democrats around...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1842 August – The U.S. declared the Indian War at an end. During the seven years of war, every regiment of our Army was committed to the fight, with a loss of some 1,500 soldiers, most of them from disease. Thirty thousand militia were involved, many of whom perished. In the end, over 4,000 Seminoles were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma at a cost of nearly $15,000, and the life of one soldier for ever two Indians removed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chamber Corner: Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Suncoast Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Jan. 28 at The Vineyard North. The speaker was Dr. Josh Wilson, who gave us insight on the services he provides as well as demonstrated some of the tools of the trade. Wilson is the owner of Chiefland Chiropractic Center.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council approves Whispering Pines plans, but wary of any RV site talk
After much deliberation, the Inverness City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a nonbinding, 10-year management plan for the Whispering Pines Park. The nearly 300-acre park is owned by the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry, and the state agency leases the land to Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local environmental sciences school makes progress in fundraising; keeping doors open
The Academy of Environmental Science bought itself some time and won’t have to close its doors, at least for now. Facing hefty repairs requirements to its Crystal River facility, the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needed to raise about $300,000 to make needed repairs this summer to meet ADA compliance and safety standards.
suncoastnews.com
Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station
BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
Citrus County Chronicle
Free eye exams, prescription eyeglasses available from Cedar Key Lions Club
Lions are sometimes called “knights of the blind.” They are dedicated to addressing eyecare issues. Lions offer services for those with poor vision. They provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for qualifying adults and children. The Cedar Key Lions Club serves residents of Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties....
Citrus County Chronicle
Life in Ocala Palms: Ocala Palms performers shine on stage at annual talent show
From my calculations, the 5th annual talent show was held at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club clubhouse Palm Room. Resident Cheryl Tibbetts, who is the chair lady, along with her assistant Sherry Cruz and her committee begin organizing and preparing early in the fall for this event, which is held the latter part of January.
17-year-old Hernando High School tennis player killed in Brooksville shooting
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot two people in Brooksville on Tuesday night.
orangeobserver.com
Crooked Can expanding into Lake County
Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clerk of Court Meadowcrest location temporarily closed
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations. Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy on anniversary of fatal shooting
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy who was killed in the line of duty 19 years ago. On February 7, 2004, MCSO received a call requesting a well-being check on 74-year-old Ivan Gotham. His son had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that his father, Gotham, had become increasingly unstable.
villages-news.com
More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center
The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
ocala-news.com
Metal Horse Sculpture At Ocala International Airport
This metal horse sculpture titled “The Strength of Perseverance” by Colombian-born artist and Ocala resident Flamino Antonio is currently on display at the Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Yamila Code for sharing this awesome photo!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
villages-news.com
Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
villages-news.com
Attorney proposes solution for abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages
A solution has been proposed for the longstanding problem of abandoned cars and golf carts in The Villages. Attorney Kevin Stone, who serves as counsel to the Amenity Authority Committee and the Village Center Community Development District, said Wednesday he is working on a potential solution to the problem. “The...
