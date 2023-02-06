ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

AMVETS Post 88 makes donation to Bronson FFA, Service Dogs for Patriots

BRONSON — On Sunday, AMVETS Post #88 in Bronson presented a check to two local-area organizations for $2,500 each. Both the Bronson FFA and the Service Dogs for Patriots received a portion of the proceeds that were collected at the Second Annual Jack Butters Chili Cook-Off. The annual event,...
BRONSON, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbors: Ed and Rene Beck

In 1952, after he met a girl at a roller-skating rink, Ed Beck went home and told his sister he had met the girl he was going to marry. Their first date was between Christmas and New Year’s and, on Jan. 10, 1953, Ed gave Rene an engagement ring. They were married three months later, on March 14. In March, they will celebrate their 70th anniversary.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1842 August – The U.S. declared the Indian War at an end. During the seven years of war, every regiment of our Army was committed to the fight, with a loss of some 1,500 soldiers, most of them from disease. Thirty thousand militia were involved, many of whom perished. In the end, over 4,000 Seminoles were forcibly moved west to Oklahoma at a cost of nearly $15,000, and the life of one soldier for ever two Indians removed.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chamber Corner: Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Suncoast Credit Union for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on Jan. 28 at The Vineyard North. The speaker was Dr. Josh Wilson, who gave us insight on the services he provides as well as demonstrated some of the tools of the trade. Wilson is the owner of Chiefland Chiropractic Center.
CHIEFLAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

Riders honor fellow first responders during stop at fire station

BROOKSVILLE — The men and women pedaling their way down U.S. 41 must have felt some great relief as they saw the fire station coming into view. With an escort of fellow first responders, they turned their bicycles into the entrance of Airport Station 14 on Jan. 23, drove through the station and stopped their bicycles for a well-deserved break.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Free eye exams, prescription eyeglasses available from Cedar Key Lions Club

Lions are sometimes called “knights of the blind.” They are dedicated to addressing eyecare issues. Lions offer services for those with poor vision. They provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for qualifying adults and children. The Cedar Key Lions Club serves residents of Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties....
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Life in Ocala Palms: Ocala Palms performers shine on stage at annual talent show

From my calculations, the 5th annual talent show was held at the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club clubhouse Palm Room. Resident Cheryl Tibbetts, who is the chair lady, along with her assistant Sherry Cruz and her committee begin organizing and preparing early in the fall for this event, which is held the latter part of January.
OCALA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Crooked Can expanding into Lake County

Andy Sheeter created a popular brewery in Winter Garden nearly a decade ago, and he now is embarking on a new venture that will add a Crooked Can destination brewery in Lake County. The Lake County craft brewery, which does not yet have a name, will sit on three acres...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clerk of Court Meadowcrest location temporarily closed

The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s customer service location at the West Citrus Government Center in Meadowcrest will be closed the week of Feb. 9 to 17 for safety and ADA compliance renovations. Staff at the two Inverness locations stand ready to serve the public during this...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

More than 1,000 railroad fans soak up nostalgia at train show at Savannah Center

The 2023 Winter Model Train Show and Sale concluded Sunday at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Hosted by The Villages Railroad Historical Society, the show focused on preserving railroad history and inspiring the next generation of train enthusiasts. Different displays featured every size of train, from the smallest Z scale to the largest G scale. More than 20 trains chugged along through interactive displays and captured the imagination of young and old alike.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Metal Horse Sculpture At Ocala International Airport

This metal horse sculpture titled “The Strength of Perseverance” by Colombian-born artist and Ocala resident Flamino Antonio is currently on display at the Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Yamila Code for sharing this awesome photo!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com

Zip line installation underway at Coehadjoe Park

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s installation of a brand-new zip line at Coehadjoe Park is making steady progress as the project nears completion. In a social media post on Tuesday, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department shared several photos of the zip line and stated that the installation is “coming along smoothly.”
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
LADY LAKE, FL

