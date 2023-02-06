ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Center, WA

KATU.com

Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Domestic Incident, SWAT Standoff in Happy Valley Ends With Arrest

A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT standoff ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said. Mac Khai Ngoc Pham, of Happy Valley, was booked in Clackamas County Jail without bail and charged with interference with making a report, felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
kptv.com

Gresham police looking for bank robber

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police taking new tactic to address fentanyl surge in Vancouver schools

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are bringing an urgent message to Vancouver schools. They say the surge in fentanyl related-deaths they’re seeing right now, is heavily affecting school-aged kids. Deputies want parents and kids to understand the dangers of fentanyl so they’re doing community outreach with a couple of educational presentations.
VANCOUVER, WA

