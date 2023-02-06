Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Clark Co. drug task force makes arrest, finds 13,000 fentanyl pills and 2 lbs. of meth
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges after officers working a drug task force investigation in Clark County found roughly 13,000 fentanyl pills and two pounds of meth. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said its Drug Task Force recently completed a fentanyl investigation which resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old Stephen Van Ness. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
kptv.com
14 arrested and $4K in merchandise recovered in Tigard police shoplifting sting
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Shoplifters beware. Tigard police said they arrested more than a dozen shoplifters during a sting operation over the weekend and the next time you’re in a store, you could be standing right next to a detective. FOX 12 crews were at Target and also at...
Hillsboro Police Log: Man arrested after altercation with teens
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service that took place Jan. 16-22, 2023.
kptv.com
16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
14 arrested during shoplifting sting near Washington Square
In a coordinated effort, Tigard police arrested more than a dozen people over the weekend during a shoplifting sting in the Washington Square Mall area.
canbyfirst.com
Domestic Incident, SWAT Standoff in Happy Valley Ends With Arrest
A domestic dispute in unincorporated Clackamas County that led to a SWAT standoff ended in the arrest of a 44-year-old man on Sunday, officials said. Mac Khai Ngoc Pham, of Happy Valley, was booked in Clackamas County Jail without bail and charged with interference with making a report, felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.
kptv.com
Sleeping man spills fentanyl pills on ground when officers confront him, Vancouver police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Vancouver police said they arrested a man last week who spilled fentanyl pills across the pavement when he was confronted by officers. Patrol officers spotted a car with stolen plates and a man inside sleeping. After blocking in the car from the front and back,...
16-year-old accused of selling drugs in downtown Portland also connected to shooting, police say
Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy Monday after witnessing him selling drugs near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, but then police quickly linked him to a shooting in the area the day before, the Portland Police Bureau said. The juvenile, who won’t be publicly named, is accused of firing a...
‘Running for his life’: Man riding scooter shot man attempting to flee, witness says
A man riding a scooter opened fire in Downtown Portland on Sunday morning, shooting and injuring another man who had attempted to escape.
Portland police identify man found dead after Mill Park shooting
Portland Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a man found dead after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood on Saturday.
Judge sentences Billy Oatney to life in prison after guilty verdict for 1996 murder of Susi Larsen
HILLSBORO, Ore. — For a second time, Billy Lee Oatney has been convicted for the 1996 murder of Susi Larsen and sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County jury delivered the verdict on Tuesday at a Hillsboro courthouse, followed by the sentencing hearing. Oatney was first convicted of...
kptv.com
Gresham police looking for bank robber
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect after a bank was robbed at gunpoint in Gresham on Tuesday. According to Gresham Police Spokesperson Officer Jarom Sweazey, police responded to the Wells Fargo at 1 p.m. on the 100 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue. The suspect was described...
'One pill can kill': Parents, students in Clark County warned of fentanyl dangers
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Vancouver Public Schools and the Evergreen School District to warn parents and kids about the dangers of fentanyl, in the hope of saving lives. "Fentanyl is the most dangerous and deadly drug out there right now,"...
thereflector.com
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder
A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
Man convicted of murder for second time after retrial
A man convicted of killing a woman in the 90s was convicted of murder once again during his retrial, the Washington County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a north Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
kptv.com
Police taking new tactic to address fentanyl surge in Vancouver schools
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are bringing an urgent message to Vancouver schools. They say the surge in fentanyl related-deaths they’re seeing right now, is heavily affecting school-aged kids. Deputies want parents and kids to understand the dangers of fentanyl so they’re doing community outreach with a couple of educational presentations.
Comments / 0