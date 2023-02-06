ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick

FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Toyota Rav4

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Rav4 on Saturday night. The 2015 black Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from 154 Second Street after 7 p.m. on February 4. The vehicle has not been recovered, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Increased Police at Wilson Middle School Today

NATICK – Families, students, and staff found an increase in police outside Wilson Middle School today, February 7. According to an email sent to parents, threatening graffiti was found in the girl’s bathroom Monday afternoon. A description of the graffiti was not provided. “After school today, some concerning...
NATICK, MA
Framingham Police Warn of Money Transfer Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding residents that law enforcement “will never ask” individuals to transfer money, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police are investigating a telephone scam claiming that an Amazon account was compromised, said Lt. Mickens. The victim “received a call from...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Two Vehicles Windows Smashed at YMCA Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicle windows smashed at the MetroWest YMCA parking lot on February 2. “Nothing appeared to have been taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information at this time,” said the Police spokesperson on Friday.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today

ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
ASHLAND, MA
Community Policy