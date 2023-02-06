Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal $2,000 in Pocketbooks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of two pocketbooks from Shoppers World last night, February 8. The theft was reported at TJ Maxx, 1 Shoppers World at 7:38 p.m. A man and a female “stole two handbags,” valued at $2,000, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Police Summons Drive After Route 9 & 126 Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police have summonsed a driver and a two-vehicle crash yesterday, February 7. The crash happened at 10:57 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 126 in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “summonsed for traffic violation,” said Lt....
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding In Tuesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for speeding after a crash on Route 9 last night, February 7. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at 931 Worcester Road in Framingham. The driver “struck a guardrail then traveled across the road striking another guardrail,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Warrants Out of Framingham, Leominster, & Natick
FRAMINGHAM – Framinghan Police arrested a man on Hollis Street on multiple warrants yesterday morning, February 6. Police arrested Eric Libby, 37, with no known address. He was arrested on a Framingham warrant for receiving stolen property, larceny over $1,200, ID fraud, and improper use of a credit card, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Drug Cocaine & Fentanyl Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple counts of drug distribution charges last night, February 7. Police responded to a disturbance at 1186 Worcester Road involving Fabiod Jesus Mendes, 40, of 221 Arlington Street in Framingham. “During the investigation he was found in possession of three...
Framingham Police: Ulta Beauty Says Quartet of Females Stole Perfume
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of perfume from Shoppers World last night, February 8. Police were called to Ulta Beauty at 1 Worcester Road at 7:26 p.m. “Four females entered the store and stole multiple bottles of perfume,” said the Police spokesperson. “Exact amount stolen was...
Framingham Police Summons Driver in Waverley Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to 3-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Friday night, February 3. The crash happened at 7 p.m. at 84 Waverley Street. No one was injured, said Framingham Police. One driver was summonsed for a “traffic violation,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: One Injured After Fight Over Parking
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to a report of an assault on Saturday afternoon in downtown Framingham. The call came in for 58 Clinton Street at 1:55 p.m. on February 4. “This was a fight over parking between two males,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of Toyota Rav4
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Toyota Rav4 on Saturday night. The 2015 black Toyota Rav4 was reported stolen from 154 Second Street after 7 p.m. on February 4. The vehicle has not been recovered, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police have...
Framingham Police: Man Posing As Delivery Driver Steals $8,000 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a reported theft at Shoppers World. Police were called to Best Buy at 1 Worcester Road on Friday, February 3 at 1:36 p.m. “A man posed as a delivery driver for Best Buy and picked up over $8, 000 worth of items,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Arrests Framingham Man
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) team arrested a Framingham man on drug charges and a dozen outstanding warrants from a handful of communities on Friday morning, February 3. Police arrested Sean P. Driscoll, 23, of 1630 Worcester Road of Framingham...
Pedestrian Struck on Old Conn Path
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck and injured on Saturday, February 4. Framingham Fire Engine 5 and Ambulance 1 responded to 280 Old Conn Path around 8:45 a.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. A woman, 45, complained of head and...
Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, MetroWest Medical Center Employee For 50 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Carolyn Mona (Madden) Reilly, 92, a long time resident of Framingham died February 6, 2023 peacefully in the comfort and care of her family in Milford where she resided for the past 5 years. She was the first in her family to be born in a hospital...
Increased Police at Wilson Middle School Today
NATICK – Families, students, and staff found an increase in police outside Wilson Middle School today, February 7. According to an email sent to parents, threatening graffiti was found in the girl’s bathroom Monday afternoon. A description of the graffiti was not provided. “After school today, some concerning...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $2,300 on Stolen Credit Cards
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Target for a theft on Saturday evening. Police were called to 400 Cochituate Road at 4:39 p.m. on February 4. “A wallet was stolen from a purse. The credit cards were used at the Natick Mall to make purchases totaling $2,300,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Warn of Money Transfer Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are reminding residents that law enforcement “will never ask” individuals to transfer money, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police are investigating a telephone scam claiming that an Amazon account was compromised, said Lt. Mickens. The victim “received a call from...
City of Framingham Holding Presentation on Construction of Garvey Road Pump Station on March 1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Department of Public Works has completed the design of the replacement of the Garvey Road pump station. Framingham DPW will share the schedule and impacts of the project with neighborhood residents on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Christa McAuliffe Library branch at 746 Water Street.
UPDATED: Natick Extinguishes 3-Alarm Fire on Pond Street Early Tuesday Morning
NATICK – Firefighters in Natick battled a 3-alarm fire on Pond Street early this morning, February 7. The fire happened at 203 Pond Street in a large 2.5 story building around 1 a.m. On the third alarm, Framingham sent an engine and ladder truck and Wellesley sent an engine.
Two Vehicles Windows Smashed at YMCA Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicle windows smashed at the MetroWest YMCA parking lot on February 2. “Nothing appeared to have been taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information at this time,” said the Police spokesperson on Friday.
Ashland Elementary School Had Stay In Place Today
ASHLAND – An elementary school in Ashland had a stay in place issued today, February 8, due to a medical emergency, said the Principal Pete Regan. “We instituted a school wide Stay-In-Place, due to a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick action of our nursing staff and the immediate response of our Ashland Fire/EMT and Police, everyone involved received the care they needed. We are lucky to have so many amazing professionals in our district,” said the Principal of the Henry Warren School.
