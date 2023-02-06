Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Physical Therapist - 3414035
JOB DUTIES: We are seeking a Physical Therapist Aspirus Rhinelander YMCA who provides general physical therapy to adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients. Evaluates, establishes treatment plan and goals of treatment, and provides for and/or supervises the administration of treatment modalities/procedures done to meet the needs of the patient as it pertains to the age and diagnosis of the patient.
wxpr.org
Suicide a growing concern in rural areas
A new study shows suicide rates are climbing in Wisconsin, now one of the leading causes of death in the state, and area mental health centers are on the front line in the battle against rising suicide rates, especially in rural areas. William Schwab, a professor with the UW Madison...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
WJFW-TV
Traffic Control Flagger - 3411189
JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the Supervisor, Traffic Control Flaggers will be responsible for performing traffic control duties and maintaining safe work zones, following safety rules and regulations including monitoring signs, barricades, traffic cones and other warning devices. Flaggers must provide positive communication with both the traveling public and their co-workers as they relay traffic signals to ensure everyone's safety. The company will provide the Department of Transportation (DOT) certification training followed by on-the-job training which will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews. On the job training can provide the knowledge and skills needed for advancement as a laborer or equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through October (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.
Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme
A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
WJFW-TV
LDF Tribe says they have "no intentions" on removing the road barriers
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians sent out a letter today regarding the barriers on certain roads on tribal land. Over the course of ten years, the tribe has been negotiating with two title companies over easements for private property owners within the reservation. The easements would allow property owners to continue to use tribal-owned land.
WJFW-TV
Middle school students compete in traditional Ojibwe games
Lac Du Flambeau, Wis (WJFW) - Across the Midwest, Ojibwe games that date back hundreds of years are being revived and it can be traced back to Lac Du Flambeau. Wayne Valliere started reviving the snow snake game back in 2010 and recently demonstrated the game and other traditional games for UW-Madison students and staff. Valliere says there are over 50 communities in the Midwest where snow snake is now played.
WJFW-TV
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery. Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different...
WJFW-TV
CWD confirmed in a wild deer harvest in Langlade Co.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a wild deer harvested in Langlade County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The positive case came in the town of Wolf River. The positive case is also within 10 miles of the Menominee Reservation, Menominee County...
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
WJFW-TV
Town of Lac du Flambeau continues discussions about road blockades
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Four roads in the town of Lac du Flambeau continue to be blocked off. On Wednesday, a special town board meeting was held to talk about the next steps. The four roads which continue to be closed to traffic are Annie Sunn Lane, Center Sugarbush Lane, East Ross Allen Lake Lane, and Elsie Lake Lane.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WSAW
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
WSAW
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
WJFW-TV
No injuries were reported following a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau
LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WJFW) - No one was injured after a structure fire in Lac du Flambeau on Monday morning. On Monday, just after 9 a.m., the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department responded to a structure fire on South Artishon Lane, in the Town of Lac du Flambeau. Upon...
WJFW-TV
Town of Newbold Supervisor arrested on election fraud charges
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - One person has been arrested in Oneida County for election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, from Newbold, is facing multiple charges including seven counts of forgery, one count election fraud and one count of misconduct in public office. Staskiewicz is a supervisor for the Town of Newbold. He...
cwbradio.com
Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced
A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
WJFW-TV
Antigo man found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide
ANTIGO (WJFW) - A jury has found Derek Goplin, 39, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. The jury found Goplin guilty of killing his mother, Susan Reese of Antigo. The jury trial started on Jan. 30 with jury selection. During the trial, the prosecution made the case that Goplin came to the home on Halloween in 2021 and there was an altercation that left Reese dead from 11 stab wounds.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Lock your house & garage, always. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Ave. after a caller reported there was a female on a bike trying to get into a storage unit for about 20mins. When officers arrived they confirmed it was her own storage unit but she had lost the keys for it.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Comments / 0