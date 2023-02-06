JOB DUTIES: Under direction of the Supervisor, Traffic Control Flaggers will be responsible for performing traffic control duties and maintaining safe work zones, following safety rules and regulations including monitoring signs, barricades, traffic cones and other warning devices. Flaggers must provide positive communication with both the traveling public and their co-workers as they relay traffic signals to ensure everyone's safety. The company will provide the Department of Transportation (DOT) certification training followed by on-the-job training which will provide the knowledge and skills to become a productive member of one of our crews. On the job training can provide the knowledge and skills needed for advancement as a laborer or equipment operator. This position is a full-time seasonal, working May through October (weather permitting). This position requires working overtime and some Saturdays. Local and regional travel opportunities are available.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO