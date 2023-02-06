Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline. “Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as...
Daredevil: Born Again Star Says Fans Will Be Surprised by Reboot
Rest assured Daredevil: Born Again is going to be just as exciting as Netflix's original Daredevil series, even though the two are set to be very different than one another. That much comes from the Kingpin of crime himself Vincent D'Onofrio, who recently talked a little about the upcoming reboot with some fans over Twitter. ...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything
Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles
The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
Michael Jackson's Son Prince 'Couldn't Be Happier' His Cousin Is Playing The Famed Singer In Upcoming Biopic
Jaafar Jackson will represent his uncle's honor in the upcoming biopic, Michael.The thrilling film — directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Oscar winner Graham Kingwill — will portray the life of Michael Jackson and credit his legendary contribution to the music industry.The King of Pop's son Prince Jackson took to Instagram on Monday, January 30, to confirm his cousin's role and extend his overwhelming support to Jaafar as he prepares to begin filming the highly anticipated motion picture."My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua! Truthfully...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
15 Young Celebs Who Started Their Careers On Disney Channel (And Where They Are Now)
You might know Olivia Rodrigo from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but she actually starred on a MUCH different Disney Channel series before that. Her first show, Bizaardvark, costarred Jake Paul.
‘Yellowstone’ creator reportedly eyeing Matthew McConaughey for spin-off amid rumors of series shakeup
McConaughey, an actor who is no stranger to a cowboy hat, is reportedly “in negotiations” to star in yet another iteration of the Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Teaser Shows Jack Harlow Making Film Debut Alongside Sinqua Walls
Jack Harlow is making his film debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump and he’s starring alongside Sinqua Walls. Watch the full preview in the video posted above! A teaser for the upcoming movie dropped and shows the banter between Harlow’s Jeremy and Walls’ Kamal. In the preview, the stars of the film argue about who is the best living film director. “I am like the P.T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Jeremy says with Kamal drawing a blank as to who he was. Jeremy adds, “Our greatest living director,” to which Kamal fires back and says, “Spike Lee is our...
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery, Camila Morrone in Signature Entertainment’s EFM-Bound ‘Marmalade’: First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)
Signature Entertainment have released a first-look image of Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in crime romance “Marmalade” ahead of launching global sales at Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM). “Marmalade” is the directorial debut of actor and director-screenwriter Keir O’Donnell. The film centers on the recently imprisoned Baron (Keery) who strikes up a friendship with cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam”), a man with a history of prison breaks. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of how he met Marmalade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their Bonnie and Clyde scheme to rob a bank...
Rick and Morty Gets Good News Despite Justin Roiland Controversy
Rick and Morty might be in the midst of some massive shifts due to everything happening with series co-creator Justin Roiland, but there's finally been some good news for the rest of the team working on the series as a new report is teasing that the series is still planning to go beyond its currently ...
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story star teases her mystery Spider-Man character
American Horror Story star Emma Roberts has teased more details about her mystery character in the Spider-Man universe. The actress, who began appearing in the anthology series in 2013, will star in spin-off movie Madame Web, which is due to be released in 2024. Plot details for the film remain...
Collider
'Bosch' Spin-Off Focusing on Renée Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios has just announced further expansion of the Bosch universe. With the Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy having just been renewed for a second season on Freevee, two additional Bosch spin-offs had just been added to the docket. One of the new spinoffs announced is a still untitled project that will follow Detective Renée Ballard in her work in the cold case division of the LAPD.
NBC's 'Night Court' Is Back in Session! Is the OG Series a 'Cheers' Spinoff?
It's been more than three decades, but Night Court is finally back in session (excuse our pun). The original Emmy-winning comedy series — which ran from 1984 to 1992 — showcases the night shift of the Manhattan municipal court. More specifically, it follows the kooky adventures of the court's staff members as they tackle ridiculous cases with the help of "the endlessly hilarious legal practices of Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Laverne Anderson)," as put by NBC.
Daily Beast
Be Still Our 90s Hearts! Original Cast to Star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot
The slasher revival is in full-force. Sony Pictures is working on a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. set to return, Deadline reports. On the heels of the successful Scream revival and the blockbuster Halloween trilogy, the...
Comments / 0