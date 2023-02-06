Read full article on original website
3 Degree Guarantee: Selma Area Food Bank Gets $1,300 Check
We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Selma Area Food Bank. We are presenting them with $1,300, which is what we raised in January for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.
New Life for Abandoned Tallassee Mill?
The City of Tallassee is on the move. An all new Tallassee High School is nearly complete, and the city has a new mayor. But as Tallassee sees growth, the abandoned Mt. Vernon Mills space continues to be an eyesore. The burned and abandoned rubble of the mill is unavoidable...
17 Springs Recreation Facility Update
The massive 110 acre site that is 17 Springs sits on Highway 14, just off of I-65 in Millbrook. 17 Springs is only in phase one and already features two multipurpose fields, 12 tennis courts, and 12 pickelball courts. The development is a 5 way partnership between the City of...
Tips to Stay Weather Aware
This week is severe weather awareness week and the River Region is no stranger to severe weather with several severe weather events over the past several weeks. Montgomery EMA officials say the first step to being weather aware is to have plan of action. “Everyone one the house needs to know where to go,” says Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton.
Candy factory owner plans to open recreational facility despite extensive tornado damage
The former American Candy Factory in Selma received extensive damage in the Jan. 12 tornado, but the current owner said he will stick to his plan of turning the building into a recreational facility for youths. In fact, he sees this as a blessing in disguise. . Officer Lewis Atkins of...
CACF to offer 30 summer camp scholarships to middle class families in Montgomery County
The Central Alabama Community Foundation is launching a new program this summer to help children in middle class families attend summer camp. CACF says while many organizations offer scholarships for low-to-moderate income families, the income level for middle class families leaves them ineligible for assistance. The new scholarship program will...
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
You can vote for this Alabama small town as best in South
Alabama already has the nation’s best city to live in. Now you can vote to make another town the best in the South. Alexander City has been nominated as Best Small Southern Town by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2023 and winners are determined by an online vote. Alexander City is the only Alabama city among the 20 nominees – which include towns and cities from Texas to Florida to Virginia.
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
Tornado debris still remains in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Much of the debris on Broad Street from last month’s tornado has already been picked up. If you go deeper into the Selma neighborhood, it doesn’t look much different from when the tornado hit, and residents want change. ‘I’m so fed up with the...
5 unique Mardi Gras events near Montgomery including a Block Party on Commerce Street
From colorful beads to tasty king cakes, Mardi Gras is underway. If you’re looking to celebrate, check out these five festive events happening near Montgomery. Grab your crew and head to downtown Montgomery for the biggest party of the year—the 8th annual Mardi Gras Block Party. Held on Commerce Street after The Honda Battle of the Bands, this celebration is filled with live music, delicious food and more king cake than you can consume.
SBA Disaster Assistance Loans Available for Businesses
The Small Business Administration wants to help business owners impacted by the January 12th tornado pick up the pieces after the disaster. Over a hundred businesses in the Selma area were damaged — during the January 12th tornado. Darrell Pratt’s barbershop on J. L. Chestnut Boulevard — was totally...
Homicide under investigation in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened February 5. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. When they arrived they found a man lying in the front yard of 189 Sherwood Drive. Officers began CPR until Sylacauga Ambulance arrived and took him to the Coosa Valley Medical Center Emergency Room and then to UAB.
Prattville police seek assistance locating missing man
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking community assistance in locating a missing man. According to the department, Willie James Moss, 52, was last seen at his residence on Malone Court Sunday around 4:30 p.m. He is described as being 5′07″ and 185 pounds and last seen wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and Nike shoes.
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
$2.7 million settlement goes to family of Montgomery man killed by airbag shrapnel
The family of a Montgomery man killed in a 2022 auto crash has received a $2.7 million settlement over defective airbags they say led to his death. Beasley Allen and The Vance Law Firm represented the family of Tocarious Johnson, who died June 6, 2022 in a Montgomery crash. The family sued Chrysler, the auto dealer and a maintenance firm.
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire. “I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,”...
Montgomery man found guilty of manslaughter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has found Desman Webster guilty of manslaughter for the 2016 killing of 15-year-old Bryan Powell, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today. On November 13, 2016, Powell was attempting to steal a car in the 3000 block of Woodley Road. The car belonged...
Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
CrimeStoppers urges caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There have been a series of vehicle break-ins in the capital city. Criminals are climbing into cars and digging through people’s personal belongings. Anyone who has ever experienced a car burglary will tell you it can feel violating. “All of my items from my glove...
