Stay competitive with this speedy 240Hz gaming monitor for $200
This Lenovo Legion Y25 is back at a Black Friday low.
YouTuber trumps Razer with massive six-foot mechanical keyboard
110 massive MX-style switches, a space bar the size of an actual keyboard and a whole lot of hot glue...
Digital Trends
Play Elden Ring, Fortnite, and more with this HP Gaming PC — now $650
It doesn’t matter what you’re playing, Elden Ring to Fortnite, or even the new Hogwart’s Legacy, you’re always better off if you have a beefy system which you’ll find amongst some of the best gaming PCs. More power means you can crank up those graphics to high or ultra settings, and if you pair that with one of the best gaming monitor deals, you’ll experience incredible visual fidelity, which means immersive gaming like never before. Of course, if you don’t have a gaming PC yet, you’ll have to start somewhere, but don’t fret, we have you covered. HP is currently offering the Victus 15L gaming desktop, with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER for an incredible discount that saves you $300. Normally, the 15L is $950, but this discount drops the price to $650, cramming a lot of power and performance into a reasonable price tag. You can scoop up that deal below, or keep reading to see what else the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop has to offer you.
intheknow.com
Marshall just released its loudest portable speaker yet — and it’s both lightweight and water-resistant
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Portable speakers aren’t one size fits all. Especially...
Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range
A little more than The One but not quite OLED-level, The Extra steps up to the challenge
pocketnow.com
Save up to $700 on a new Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser projector and more in time for the Super Bowl
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Super Bowl is just around the corner, but you still have more than enough time to get your hands on a new laser projector to enjoy this fantastic sports event. There are several options to choose from, but I believe that your best option comes with the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, as it is now receiving an insane $700 discount via an on-page coupon. This outdoor projector is great because it features 4K support, Android TV 10 with more than 7,000 apps for your enjoyment, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and more for just $1,000.
Android Headlines
Razer's Blade 16 and Blade 18 gaming laptops launch this week
The launch of the Blade 16 and Blade 18 is upon us this week, as Razer prepares to ship out its most powerful gaming laptops yet. Announced officially during CES 2023, the Blade 16 and Blade 18 will launch as Razer’s first gaming laptops featuring the new NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards. When the laptops launch, you’ll be able to choose from two GPU configurations – the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090.
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
Digital Trends
Arlo Pro 4 vs. Arlo Pro 5S: which security camera comes out on top?
Arlo is responsible for two of the best smart security cameras on the market — the Arlo Pro 4 and the Arlo Pro 5S. The Pro 5S clocks in at $250, while the older Pro 4 is a bit cheaper at $200. But is it really worth dropping an extra $50 to snag the newer Arlo Pro 5S? From video quality and built-in extras to power usage and more, here’s everything you need to know about the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Pro 5S security cameras before making a purchase.
Android Headlines
Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS
Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
Android Headlines
Android 13 starts rolling out to LG Velvet 5G
Android 13 has started rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G. This smartphone launched back in May 2020, and you may remember it for its camera setup on the back. It had a ‘raindrop’ camera layout. Android 13 starts rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G from 2020.
Android Headlines
OnePlus announces its very first keyboard, and it's fully customizable
OnePlus is currently announcing the global variant of the OnePlus 11, along with a bunch of other devices. Amongst the announced products is also the very first OnePlus keyboard. Its official name is ‘OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro’. An odd name for sure. The first OnePlus keyboard is...
notebookcheck.net
JBL Pulse 5 Portable Speaker with vibrant 360° lighting arrives
The JBL Pulse 5 portable speaker has been launched in the US. Arriving in Europe last year, the gadget can produce 360° lighting, with dynamic effects to match the music playing. Alternatively, you can select a color or lighting effect using the JBL Portable app. The sound system comprises a 30 W 64 mm woofer and a 10 W 16 mm tweeter, covering a frequency range from 58 Hz to 20 kHz.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A54 5G storage and color options leaked ahead of launch
Fresh from the Galaxy S23 flagship launch, Samsung is now gearing up to open the floodgates for its 2023 mid-range and budget models. The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to arrive next month as the most powerful mid-range Galaxy smartphone this year. Ahead of the impending launch, a reliable tipster has revealed the phone’s colors and storage variants.
Android Headlines
What are the hottest Android gaming trends for 2023
Mobile’s domination of the gaming market continues to grow, as does Android’s domination of the mobile gaming market. Today, practically everyone is a gamer to a greater or lesser extent, from middle aged middle managers trying their luck at the casino on the commute home to their retired parents enjoying a daily dose of word games and brain teasers.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition launched with M3 E30 theme
Samsung has teamed up with BMW and SK Telecom to launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition. This limited-edition device is currently available for pre-order in the company’s homeland South Korea. It’s unclear if the firm plans to release it anywhere else. Samsung launches the Galaxy S23...
Digital Trends
16-inch HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off for a limited time
If you want smooth performance and versatility from your next laptop, you won’t be disappointed with the 16-inch HP Spectre x360. The 2-in-1 laptop is an even more attractive option because you can currently buy it for $1,200 from HP’s laptop deals, for $450 in savings from its original price of $1,650. This is a limited-time offer though, so it may no longer be available if you take too much time to think about it. If you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you click that Buy Now button immediately.
This $25 Anker USB-C charger can power up multiple devices at once
The reliable charging block comes with a generous 18-month warranty.
Android Headlines
Samsung FlexMirror could be a reflective folding display
Samsung may have a new type of flexible or folding display in the works. The company’s display manufacturing division Samsung Display recently applied for a trademark for the brand “FlexMirror”. The name suggests the product will be a flexible panel with reflective properties. But details are scarce, so we can’t confirm anything.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 Review: A refined masterpiece
The OnePlus 11 is an early candidate for smartphone of the year!. OnePlus provided us with a OnePlus 11 to review. This is the 16GB/256GB model. We’ve been using this phone for about a month before writing this review. Over the past few years, OnePlus has sort of lost...
