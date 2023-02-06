Read full article on original website
HP Latex 2700 Series
Roll-to-roll, 126-in. printers include the HP Latex 2700, 2700 W, 2700 Plus and 2700 W Plus. Each offers speeds up to 1,302 sq. ft./hr. for outdoor, and vivid colors up to 958 sq. ft./hr., symmetrical double printheads with automated printhead cleaning, compatibility with HP Eco-Carton cardboard-based ink cartridges for water-based fourth-generation HP Latex ink, and more.
Clients, outsourcing, and machinery
There’s more to running a shop than just woodworking. Sales, website, social media, and sourcing are also important work. You need to outsource some of it or get comfortable taking an entire day a week to do that aspect of your work. It will matter in the long run. It is the work you must do to keep the privilege of doing the work you love. Being talented and skilled is useless if people don’t know you exist.
MillTec Circular Magnetic Chuck
SMW Autoblok Group, a world leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of premium workholding solutions for the industrial market since 1942, introduces the MillTec circular magnetic chuck for precision 5-axis machining. Working on 5 axes allows the use of shorter tools to increase the feeds and the cutting speed....
