There’s more to running a shop than just woodworking. Sales, website, social media, and sourcing are also important work. You need to outsource some of it or get comfortable taking an entire day a week to do that aspect of your work. It will matter in the long run. It is the work you must do to keep the privilege of doing the work you love. Being talented and skilled is useless if people don’t know you exist.

23 DAYS AGO