Floral City, FL

ocala-news.com

Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud

The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO K-9 Chase helps make drug-related arrest

A dog from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) K-9 Unit helped identify a drug cache after deputies on patrol stopped a driver for speeding. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that around 11 p.m., on Feb. 2, a patrol deputy stopped a man driving a white Ford F-150 who was seen speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Lockhart Road in eastern Hernando County. The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Clifton Pottberg Jr.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two men arrested in involvement in Williston shootings

WILLISTON — Two arrests have been made in regards to several Williston shooting incidents that occurred last year. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the old Williston Middle School. The investigation revealed that individuals left their vehicles and shot at one another. One person left the scene.
WILLISTON, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills woman and St. Pete man charged with child trafficking

A Beverly Hills woman and her male customer from St. Petersburg were arrested last week and charged with human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with the Florida Department of law enforcement, arrested both Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car

A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, FL
iheart.com

Third Man Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme Case

A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.
OCALA, FL

