New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-HernandoGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
ocala-news.com
Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested with drugs and ammunition in busy U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
Two men were arrested with drugs and ammunition in a busy construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Ford pickup with an expired registration at about 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle indicated a left turn from U.S. Hwy. 27/441 onto Rolling Acres Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The pickup departed from the left turn lane and went around the line of traffic, while the left turn signal remained activated. The pickup proceeded to cut in front of another vehicle. The officer “recognized this as an attempt to avoid detection.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in finding man wanted for construction fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old man who is wanted for construction fraud. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods asked for assistance with finding Alan George Blair III. Sheriff Woods stated that...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Feb. 1 to 5
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Feb. 1. Travis Earl Menefee, 30, Inverness, arrested Feb. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
hernandosun.com
HCSO K-9 Chase helps make drug-related arrest
A dog from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) K-9 Unit helped identify a drug cache after deputies on patrol stopped a driver for speeding. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that around 11 p.m., on Feb. 2, a patrol deputy stopped a man driving a white Ford F-150 who was seen speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Lockhart Road in eastern Hernando County. The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Clifton Pottberg Jr.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two men arrested in involvement in Williston shootings
WILLISTON — Two arrests have been made in regards to several Williston shooting incidents that occurred last year. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, on Sept. 24, 2022, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the old Williston Middle School. The investigation revealed that individuals left their vehicles and shot at one another. One person left the scene.
New Hillsborough County Deputy Cadet Arrested For ATM Theft While Working At Loomis
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – Detectives have arrested a new cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff’s Training Academy when
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Woman Arrested For DUI After Crashing Through Scene Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A New Port Richey woman was arrested for DUI on Monday after crashing through the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident. According to police, on Monday at 8:12 PM, a 39-year-old male allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for missing, endangered 39-year-old man
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 39-year-old man who was last seen in Ocala on Tuesday, January 31. Prior to his disappearance last week, Robert Lapuma made worrisome statements that have caused his family to be concerned for his safety, according to OPD.
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills woman and St. Pete man charged with child trafficking
A Beverly Hills woman and her male customer from St. Petersburg were arrested last week and charged with human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with the Florida Department of law enforcement, arrested both Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg.
‘No one is above the law’: HCSO cadet arrested during second day on the job
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cadet was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of stealing from his former employer.
Homeless Florida Man Arrested for Raping 80-Year-Old Cancer Patient
A homeless man's been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly cancer patient at a Florida apartment complex.
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com
Third Man Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme Case
A third man has been sentenced to federal prison because of a Ponzi scheme started by a Rochester man. Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Paul LaRocco of Ocala, Florida was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of mail fraud in a scheme started by Christopher Parris. LaRocco worked for Parris at a tax and financial consulting firm that encouraged people to invest in medical supply and research companies. LaRocco and Parris instead used the money to finance their own lifestyles.
Surveillance video shows shooting, carjacking at Hillsborough County gas station
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to piece together what led up to a deadly shooting at a gas station in the East Lake-Orient Park area over the weekend.
pasconewsonline.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two people shot in Pasco County shopping center parking lot
LAND O LAKES, FLa- Two people were shot in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon in Land O Lakes. According to Pasco Sheriff detectives, the shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.
