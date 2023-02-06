ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

AppLovin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $79.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of...
PALO ALTO, CA
Zacks.com

Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ

H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Benzinga

Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More

Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga

Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings

Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NASDAQ

Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy