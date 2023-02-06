Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
AppLovin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $79.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of...
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
NASDAQ
H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled -$223.6 million, or -$1.45 per share. This compares with -$190.6 million, or -$1.10 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, H&R...
Capri Holdings Reports Q3 Earnings Below Street View; Cuts Q4, FY23 Outlook
Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to $1.51 billion, missing the consensus of $1.53 billion. Versace revenue decreased 0.8% Y/Y to $249 million, Jimmy Choo revenue fell 5.6% to $168 million, and Michael Kors revenue contracted 7.2% to $1.095 billion. Gross profit was...
NASDAQ
Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, CEO pledges better execution
Ford Motor Co.'s fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier as shortages of computer chips and other parts slowed factories and cut vehicle sales.
ValueWalk
Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023
We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
A Q4 Earnings Tale: Will Robinhood Investors Be Rewarded With Riches Or Continue To Suffer From Stock's Poor Performance?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is set to report fourth-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. The stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date heading into the print. Here's a look at what to expect after the close. What To Know Ahead Of The Report: Robinhood is expected to report a fourth-quarter net...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Benzinga
A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings
LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bed Bath & Beyond surged 120%, then plunged as the embattled retailer secured a $1 billion fundraising deal to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond surged as much as 120% Monday and then plunged after it announced a $1 billion funding deal. The shares fell almost 37% in after-hours trading after the company detailed its capital-raising plan. The home goods retailer has been preparing for bankruptcy as it failed to turnaround...
Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue, ARPU Up Sequentially, Company Buying Back SBF's Shares And More
Equity and crypto trading company Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $380 million, which was up 5% sequentially. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $397.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga
Preview: Mr. Cooper Group's Earnings
Mr. Cooper Group COOP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2023-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mr. Cooper Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Mr. Cooper Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Plexus (PLXS)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.23MM shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 11.68% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.12MM shares and 11.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
New York Times Q4 Earnings: 12% Sales Growth, Subscriber Additions, 22% Dividend Boost And $250M Buyback
New York Times Co NYT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12.3% year-on-year, to $667.54 million, beating the consensus of $646.44 million. Revenue from Subscriptions rose 17.9%, and Advertising grew 1.4%. Digital-only subscription revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $269.2 million. Digital advertising revenue rose 0.6% to $111.9 million. Total operating...
Earnings Previews: Enphase Energy, Fortinet, Lumen
After markets close on Tuesday, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and Lumen will report quarterly earnings.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NASDAQ
Emerson (EMR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
Emerson Electric Co. EMR reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line declined by double digits in the reported quarter. Emerson’s net sales of $3,373 million,...
Earnings Previews: ON Semiconductor, Tyson Foods
Before U.S. markets open on Monday, ON Semiconductor and Tyson Foods are on deck to report quarterly results.
