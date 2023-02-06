Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
KRMG
Dates announced for 2023 Porter Peach Festival
Mark your calendars! The dates for the 2023 Porter Peach Festival have been announced.
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
Pryor Works To Bring Locally Grown Grocery Store To Downtown
There are plans to bring a new grocery store to downtown Pryor that would feature locally-grown produce. The mayor said it represents a major investment in the community. In Pryor, there's a renewed interest in revitalizing a once-vibrant downtown. "I would look at other downtowns and think why can't we...
KRMG
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
Police chase through Broken Arrow leaves driver injured
Police say the driver crashed and was ejected from the car. They are released from the hospital after being treated for their injuries.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
pryorinfopub.com
Organic Produce and Political Theater
PRYOR, Oklahoma – If a midday salad with entertainment is your idea of a great Monday, mark your calendar for the EDTA meetings. This week’s meeting began with the long-awaited update on the Legacy Fresh Farms deal. Back in April, the City of Pryor fronted $60,000 in earnest money for James Bloom to obtain properties located across from City Hall and east of the Pryor cemetery. During the meeting Bloom explained his vision for the properties, “This will be a grocery store, retail situation that will drive business downtown and then create food through controlled environmental agriculture. We plan to launch a true greenhouse….and when we produce food here it will all be pre-sold; there will be no speculation.” He went on to praise Mayor Lees and the city’s economic development contractor, Rickey Hayes, then he encouraged the EDTA members..... “I believe YOU have an opportunity to bring agriculture back to the forefront of America.”
KTUL
Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall
The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day
Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
Authorities seeking DNA samples after break in 45y/o cold case
Oklahoma and Texas authorities are reaching out to former Picher residents in hopes someone has information on the family of a missing Picher teen.
KOCO
Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
