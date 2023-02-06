ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

kjrh.com

'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You've likely heard of Minimalism, where less is more, but have you heard about Maximalism?. It's a hot design trend adding more color, texture, and fun to your home decor. A Broken Arrow home has swiftly become a well-known Maximalist masterpiece. "We call it Sarah's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
CHOUTEAU, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Organic Produce and Political Theater

PRYOR, Oklahoma – If a midday salad with entertainment is your idea of a great Monday, mark your calendar for the EDTA meetings. This week’s meeting began with the long-awaited update on the Legacy Fresh Farms deal. Back in April, the City of Pryor fronted $60,000 in earnest money for James Bloom to obtain properties located across from City Hall and east of the Pryor cemetery. During the meeting Bloom explained his vision for the properties, “This will be a grocery store, retail situation that will drive business downtown and then create food through controlled environmental agriculture. We plan to launch a true greenhouse….and when we produce food here it will all be pre-sold; there will be no speculation.” He went on to praise Mayor Lees and the city’s economic development contractor, Rickey Hayes, then he encouraged the EDTA members..... “I believe YOU have an opportunity to bring agriculture back to the forefront of America.”
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Joel Eisenberg

New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This Fall

The chain’s new location has reportedly been long-awaited by locals. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TulsaWorld.com, and PostlandCourier.com.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule For President's Day

Bartlesville city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 because of President’s Day. Monday trash routes will be amended to Wednesday, Feb. 22,. Monday trash route customers will need to place their trash at the normal collection point by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, instead. Police and fire...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa couple claims Starbucks overcharged more than $4,000 in tip

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa couple is desperate for answers after they claim they paid more than $4,000 for two Starbucks coffees. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The couple told Tulsa-area television station Fox 23 that Starbucks mistakenly took thousands of dollars as a...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide

The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
DEWEY, OK

