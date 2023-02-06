ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Flipped semi shuts down ramp from I-90 West to Route 2 East

EUCLID, Ohio — Heads up!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Drivers are being asked to find a new route on Wednesday morning after a crash in Euclid. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
EUCLID, OH
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
STREETSBORO, OH
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
