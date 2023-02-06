Read full article on original website
Man ejected from buggy after being hit by semi in Ashtabula County
A man driving an Amish buggy was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning after failing to yield at an intersection, Orwell police confirmed to FOX 8.
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed. Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint. The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested. According...
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police. 19 News learned that the victim, Sophia Villanueva, had recently moved to the area from Florida and started a job at...
Flipped semi shuts down ramp from I-90 West to Route 2 East
EUCLID, Ohio — Heads up!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Drivers are being asked to find a new route on Wednesday morning after a crash in Euclid. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
Police: Driver runs red light killing woman in crosswalk
A 21-year-old woman died after being hit crossing the road in Cleveland Heights Sunday evening, police said.
7 vehicles stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police search for suspects
Police are searching for suspects after seven vehicles were stolen from a Willoughby car dealership Monday.
Man robbed of hair grooming supplies: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man, 18, reported Feb. 3 that someone broke into his vehicle and over $1,000 worth of hair clippers and supplies were stolen from it. He said the passenger side mirror was also broken off and placed inside the vehicle. He believed an ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
34-year-old woman found dead inside vehicle in Cleveland with gunshot wound
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police tells 3News that the...
Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop
STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
Woman’s body found inside car on East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman’s body was found inside a car on Cleveland’s East Side Wednesday morning, police said. Cleveland police responded to the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. at approximately 9:30 a.m. for a call of a woman’s body found inside a car.
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Video shows gunmen open fire inside Old Brooklyn barber shop; 5 wounded
People who live and work in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood have some tough questions for police about a barber shop shooting last October that hurt five people.
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Lanes reopened on I-77 N in Brecksville after sheriff’s vehicle in crash
Brecksville police say a sheriff’s office vehicle was involved in a crash on 77 North at Miller Road.
Crews on scene of Fairview Park house fire, road reopened
Fire crews are on the scene on a heavy house fire that has led to a road closure in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
