Related
‘Surprise amongst the sewage:’ Ancient Hercules statue unearthed from Roman sewers
“I doubt anyone was expecting a find like this under these circumstances.”
Archaeologists Discover a Never Before Seen 2000-Year-Old Mayan City in a Forest
A recent discovery in Guatemala has shed new light on the ancient Mayan civilization. Using laser technology, an aerial survey revealed the remains of a sprawling settlement hidden beneath the rainforest in the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin region, near the border with Mexico.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Metal is a staple in modern human existence. Your refrigerator, your smart phone, your laptop, your TV? All made, at least in part, of metal. But tens of thousands of years ago, civilizations existed without metal, and archaeologists have long struggled to determine how. Now, a recent discovery in England is shedding some light on the question, giving experts a rare look into ancient human life.
Phys.org
DNA collected from slave skeletons interred in unmarked 18th-century burial ground reveals their history
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in the U.S., working with members of The Anson Street African Burial Ground Project, have discovered some of the history behind some of the enslaved people buried in 18th century Charleston, South Carolina—home to one of the busiest slave ports in American history.
Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb
Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Roman aqueducts unearthed in Italian hillside. Take a look through the ancient tunnels
Decades ago, children would play in the caves and tunnels under the hill of Posillipo in Italy. They would run and duck through the subterranean world, weaving through miles of underground tunnels. When the now-grown adults told stories of the tunnels to researchers, they were puzzled, LiveScience reported. Italy has...
1,800-Year-Old Sanctuary to Mithras Uncovered by Archaeologists in Spain
A sanctuary dedicated to the ancient god Mithras was uncovered by archaeologists excavating at the Villa del Mitra in Cabra, Spain. Remains of ritual banquets were found within the sanctuary. Mithraism was a cult religion that became popular among the Roman Empire during the first century CE. Mithras was a Romanized form of the Iranian god of the sun and justice Mithra. The Villa del Mitra, within the Roman city Licabrum, dates to the first century CE. The villa gets its name from a second century CE Mitra de Cabra sculpture, depicting Mithras sacrificing a bull (a symbol of death and resurrection),...
