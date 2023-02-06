ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival

Metal is a staple in modern human existence. Your refrigerator, your smart phone, your laptop, your TV? All made, at least in part, of metal. But tens of thousands of years ago, civilizations existed without metal, and archaeologists have long struggled to determine how. Now, a recent discovery in England is shedding some light on the question, giving experts a rare look into ancient human life.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Roman aqueducts unearthed in Italian hillside. Take a look through the ancient tunnels

Decades ago, children would play in the caves and tunnels under the hill of Posillipo in Italy. They would run and duck through the subterranean world, weaving through miles of underground tunnels. When the now-grown adults told stories of the tunnels to researchers, they were puzzled, LiveScience reported. Italy has...
ARTnews

1,800-Year-Old Sanctuary to Mithras Uncovered by Archaeologists in Spain

A sanctuary dedicated to the ancient god Mithras was uncovered by archaeologists excavating at the Villa del Mitra in Cabra, Spain. Remains of ritual banquets were found within the sanctuary. Mithraism was a cult religion that became popular among the Roman Empire during the first century CE. Mithras was a Romanized form of the Iranian god of the sun and justice Mithra. The Villa del Mitra, within the Roman city Licabrum, dates to the first century CE. The villa gets its name from a second century CE Mitra de Cabra sculpture, depicting Mithras sacrificing a bull (a symbol of death and resurrection),...

