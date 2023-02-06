ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke basketball score vs. Miami: Live updates from the road

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Saturday night was quite the wild ride.

In Jon Scheyer's first game against UNC as Duke's head coach, the Blue Devils scored a thrilling 63-57 victory over their rivals in what could be a turning point for the season.

Now, Duke (17-6, 8-4 ACC) turns its attention to the road where it will face No. 23 Miami (18-5, 9-4 ACC) on Monday at 7 p.m. (ACCN) looking for a fourth straight win.

Duke previously defeated the Hurricanes 68-66 on Jan. 21 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are 12-0 at home this year but 2-4 on the road.

MONKEY OFF HIS BACK:'I wanted the moment': Jeremy Roach gets redemption in Duke-North Carolina rivalry

REDEMPTIONDuke basketball, Jon Scheyer beat North Carolina in Cameron

PAOLO BANCHERO:Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero: Win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

Duke basketball TV schedule, game time

Monday's game between Duke and Miami will tip at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Duke basketball vs. Miami: Live scoring updates

