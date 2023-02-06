Wyoming's average gasoline prices up 2.3 cents per gallon

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 39.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 12.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.94 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.05 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today. The national average is up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.