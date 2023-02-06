Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Backed VC Close To Raising $1B To Support Asian And Middle East Tech Startups
A venture capital fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA neared raising $1 billion to support technology start-ups in Asia and the Middle East. Saudi has a vast market, and China has Internet and technology companies that are preparing to expand globally,...
Joan Laporta confirms how much salary Barcelona plan to cut in 2023
Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona's plans to cut salary in 2023.
cryptopotato.com
SAND Skyrockets 30% Following a Partnership with Saudi Arabia
SAND hit a 3-month high after the Sandbox teamed up with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority. The company behind the play-to-earn blockchain game – Sandbox – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority (DGA) to incite developments in the Metaverse space.
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox partners with Saudi Arabia; SAND rises 30% in value
The Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority and The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget launched an MOU on February 7. During the LEAP 2023 tech conference in the Middle Eastern country, they broke the news via a LinkedIn post. An MOU is often the first step in a longer-term relationship,...
Tottenham to miss out on £42.5m sponsorship deal
Tottenham Hotspur's proposed £42.5m sponsorship deal with South Africa Tourism has fallen through.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0