ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

SAND Skyrockets 30% Following a Partnership with Saudi Arabia

SAND hit a 3-month high after the Sandbox teamed up with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority. The company behind the play-to-earn blockchain game – Sandbox – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority (DGA) to incite developments in the Metaverse space.
todaynftnews.com

The Sandbox partners with Saudi Arabia; SAND rises 30% in value

The Saudi Arabia Digital Government Authority and The Sandbox co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget launched an MOU on February 7. During the LEAP 2023 tech conference in the Middle Eastern country, they broke the news via a LinkedIn post. An MOU is often the first step in a longer-term relationship,...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy