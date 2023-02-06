Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Black Lives Matter: Grand Rapids Residents Unite for Justice and Equality"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Step Out of the Box this Valentine's Day: Unique Ideas in Grand Rapids"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"A Celebration of Black Excellence: Nia and Jay's Stories of Passion and Purpose".Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids
Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out how you can join in the fun! (Feb. 9, 2023) Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to …. Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out...
WOOD
Where is Bill?
Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
WOOD
Survivors still waiting for rescue
Residents in the Turkish city of Antakya who survived a devastating earthquake waited on Wednesday for their loved ones to be rescued with teams arriving to help days after the collapse of their apartments. Survivors still waiting for rescue. Residents in the Turkish city of Antakya who survived a devastating...
mymichiganbeach.com
20 Best Lake Michigan Beaches 2023
Michigan’s stunning Lake Michigan beaches are one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Michigan claims more than 3,000 miles of coastline, which means endless miles of sandy shore for you to explore. It’s a unique coastline: a mix of towering sand dunes that slope gently into the aqua water...
WOOD
Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants
A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging someone to adopt a “neurotic,” “ornery,” “demonic” dog seems to have worked. (Feb. 8, 2023) Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants. A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 020923
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to …. Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out how you can join in the fun! (Feb. 9, 2023) 1 pedestrian...
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak, 020823
Temperatures over the next couple of days are going to be warm with readings in the 40s expected this afternoon. (Feb. 8, 2023) Temperatures over the next couple of days are going to be warm with readings in the 40s expected this afternoon. (Feb. 8, 2023) MIAA showdown: Calvin at...
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Winter Severity Index quantifies our ‘almost unbelievable’ non-winter
We know this winter hasn’t been our typical harsh Michigan winter. Often it is hard for you to quantify just how wimpy this winter has been. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index is an easy way for us to look at our skimpy winter. The Accumulated Winter Season Severity...
3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they’re not the usual suspects
Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy’s and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Licari’s and Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D’Angelo’s in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
WOOD
Hope women beat Calvin, Hope men lose to Trine
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Residents in the Turkish city of Antakya who survived a devastating earthquake waited on Wednesday for their loved ones to be rescued with teams arriving to help days after the collapse of their apartments. GR Gold lose to...
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
WOOD
Grand Rapids Christian apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ lunch
Grand Rapids Christian Schools is apologizing for a school lunch on Wednesday meant to honor Black History Month. Instead, it prompted complaints from students, saying it did exactly the opposite. (Feb. 8, 2023) Grand Rapids Christian apologizes for ‘Black History …. Grand Rapids Christian Schools is apologizing for a...
WOOD
Doctor: ‘Exciting’ improvements in epilepsy treatment
Ten thousand people in Michigan are living with epilepsy and one in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. A local doctor says new breakthroughs can make a difference in the way it’s treated. (Feb. 7, 2023) Doctor: ‘Exciting’ improvements in epilepsy treatment. Ten thousand people...
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of Michigan
Michiganders have a ton of options to get out and explore the great outdoors. According to Michigan.org there are more than 1,000 campgrounds statewide. That's a lot of camping options for Michiganders, but which one is the best?. This Is The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer
A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Have You Seen These Frozen Sand Sculptures Along Lake Michigan?
The weather has the capability of creating some crazy phenomena. Take Michigan for example. It can be sunny and tepid one minute, and the next minute we're getting golf ball-sized hail. But what about cold weather phenomena? And I'm not talking about blizzard amounts of snow. I'm talking about frozen...
