Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Special Olympics Michigan brings Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids

Special Olympics Michigan is bringing its 2023 Polar Plunge to Grand Rapids this weekend. Find out how you can join in the fun! (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Where is Bill?

Our second leg of the journey took us south. When we landed the temperature was 75 degrees with a fresh easterly breeze coming off the ocean. This is one of four cruise ships that was parked in the harbor when we arrived at our hotel. All four of them departed before sunset.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Survivors still waiting for rescue

Residents in the Turkish city of Antakya who survived a devastating earthquake waited on Wednesday for their loved ones to be rescued with teams arriving to help days after the collapse of their apartments.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mymichiganbeach.com

20 Best Lake Michigan Beaches 2023

Michigan's stunning Lake Michigan beaches are one of the country's best-kept secrets. Michigan claims more than 3,000 miles of coastline, which means endless miles of sandy shore for you to explore. It's a unique coastline: a mix of towering sand dunes that slope gently into the aqua water...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Shelter post hyping 'demonic' dog draws applicants

A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging someone to adopt a "neurotic," "ornery," "demonic" dog seems to have worked. (Feb. 8, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 020923

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak, 020823

Temperatures over the next couple of days are going to be warm with readings in the 40s expected this afternoon. (Feb. 8, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3 top-ranked US pizza spots are in Michigan and they're not the usual suspects

Michigan has no shortage of the usual suspects when it comes to top pizza places like Buddy's and Supino in Detroit, Mani Osteria in Ann Arbor, Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids and D'Angelo's in Bay City. Three other pizza spots are now getting some national attention that you might not expect as we celebrate National Pizza Day on Thursday, February 9.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Hope women beat Calvin, Hope men lose to Trine

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Residents in the Turkish city of Antakya who survived a devastating earthquake waited on Wednesday for their loved ones to be rescued with teams arriving to help days after the collapse of their apartments. GR Gold lose to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Grand Rapids Christian apologizes for 'Black History Month' lunch

Grand Rapids Christian Schools is apologizing for a school lunch on Wednesday meant to honor Black History Month. Instead, it prompted complaints from students, saying it did exactly the opposite. (Feb. 8, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Doctor: 'Exciting' improvements in epilepsy treatment

Ten thousand people in Michigan are living with epilepsy and one in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. A local doctor says new breakthroughs can make a difference in the way it's treated. (Feb. 7, 2023)
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Closures Planned At Some Michigan State Parks, Campgrounds This Summer

A handful of locations throughout Michigan's state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE

