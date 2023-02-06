ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts

MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

PFAS uncovered at Muskegon manufacturing site

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found at the former Bayer Crop Science Facility at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon. From the time it opened in the mid-1970s, the former BASF facility manufactured agricultural chemicals, including herbicide. In 2022, Cytiva purchased the property from BASF...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids

A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city's Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

