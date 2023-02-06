Read full article on original website
City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective. "Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine...
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side could soon get dog park
Dog lovers living south of Fulton Street and east of Division Avenue, including those in the heavily populated 3rd Ward, have to travel elsewhere in the city for their dog’s playtime.
Hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County focus of public input meeting
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A hidden gem for nature lovers in Muskegon County is the focus of a public input meeting, with attendance helping bolster a grant request for more trail development. The Duck Creek Natural Area, a 310-acre wooded parcel owned by Fruitland Township, has some trails, but...
Ottawa County leaders to tour Consumers Campbell power plant before shutdown
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Ahead of the shutdown of the Consumers Energy’s J.H. Campbell coal-fired power plant, Ottawa County leaders plan to tour the facility as they look forward to the future of the land currently housing the power plant. Members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners...
Emerging vintage retail corridor in Muskegon to get new plan from MSU students
MUSKEGON, MI – From antiques to bail bonds and window glass to trendy coffee, downtown Muskegon’s Pine Street is an eclectic collection of old and new that’s ready for a makeover. The Pine Street corridor, which also includes Muskegon County’s Hall of Justice, is the focus of...
Diversity statement aimed at Ottawa County board adopted by Grand Haven council
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Grand Haven city officials have sent a pointed message criticizing Ottawa County’s dissolution of its diversity, equity and inclusion office and “reaffirming” the city’s own commitment to “welcoming” all people. The “Resolution Reaffirming the City of Grand Haven’s DEI...
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Bunker Elementary opens Muskegon Public Schools' first STEAM lab
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Bunker Elementary opened the Muskegon Public School District's first of three planned science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) labs. The new STEAM lab will host over 400 lessons for students that include digital animation, circuitry, robotic coding, use of data sensors and simple machines. The...
Student detained at a middle school in Muskegon after calling in threat
"Please take some time this evening to have a conversation with your children about these serious situations," said the superintendent, who also emphasized the consequences of these threats.
Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts
MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
Marijuana shops among businesses targeted in rash of business break-ins
KENT COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend investigated five business burglaries, including marijuana dispensaries, as a rash of break-ins continue in West Michigan. The burglaries happened at 4919 Town Center Drive SE in Cascade Township, where vape pens were stolen; 5450 Northland Drive NE in Plainfield...
Grand Rapids projects drew $245M in private investment in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids economic development office provided support and incentives to 17 projects in 2022 that are expected to generate $245 million in private investment, according to a new report. That’s up from seven projects that were projected to generate $181.2 million in...
Student detained for calling in threat to Orchard View Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A student was detained after calling in a threat to a Muskegon school Wednesday morning, Superintendent Jim Nielsen said in a letter to parents. Nielsen says a student used their cellphone to call the front office of Orchard View Middle School to make the threat. The student was identified and detained while Muskegon Township Police investigated the threat's legitimacy.
PFAS uncovered at Muskegon manufacturing site
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) have been found at the former Bayer Crop Science Facility at 1740 Whitehall Road in Muskegon. From the time it opened in the mid-1970s, the former BASF facility manufactured agricultural chemicals, including herbicide. In 2022, Cytiva purchased the property from BASF...
WOOD
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. (Feb. 4, 2023) 32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary...
Restaurant in Rockford where murder victim worked to hold fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A restaurant in Rockford is holding a fundraiser to support the family of an employee who was killed in December. Mya Kelly, 23, worked at the Corner Bar in Rockford during the pandemic, and her father, nicknamed "Toe Joe", is a longtime employee. Kelly was...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developers pitch ambitious 375-unit housing project at WWII-era factory in Grand Rapids
A group of metro Detroit developers is eyeing a massive West Michigan industrial site that has for years resisted new construction. Ben Smith, Scott Magaluk and Dennis Griffin will go before the Grand Rapids City Planning Commission on Thursday to seek rezoning from industrial to transitional city center at a onetime WWII-era parachute factory. The 14-acre site, adjacent to downtown Grand Rapids in the city’s Roosevelt Park neighborhood, includes plots at 620, 640 and 644 Chestnut St. SW, 835 and 943 Godfrey Ave. SW, 700 Martin Luther King Jr St. SW and 655 Godfrey Ave. SW, the last of which has already been rezoned.
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
