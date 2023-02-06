Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro streets closed due to flooding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After hours of steady rain, several Jonesboro streets are flooded. Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 urges you to use caution when driving during this storm. Jonesboro police said at least two cars floated into the ditch on Race Street. Motorists are urged to avoid these areas and to...
Kait 8
Making sure a town stays safe after concert shooting
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The mayor of Newport wants to make changes after a shooting. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 5 outside the Old Branch building after a concert ended. The shooting left one dead and four others injured. Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said he was hurt when he...
Kait 8
City of Paragould prepares for flooding
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low Tueday ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding. “We have been cleaning out all of our catch basins, and any...
neareport.com
Gas main break forces evacuation in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – Authorities with fire and police departments were working to evacuate an area of Jonesboro after a gas line ruptured from being struck by a car Monday. Jonesboro 911 Dispatch sent out the alert of the need to evacuate the area of 4000 to 5000 block of E Highland due to gas main break per Jonesboro Fire Department.
Kait 8
Police: Thousands spent after victim’s wallet stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for three people suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and using her credit cards to make thousands of dollars of purchases. According to the initial incident report, officers responded to the Kroger on South Caraway on Tuesday, Feb. 7, regarding a...
Kait 8
Highways shut down due to flooding
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – With heavy rainfall happening in Northeast Arkansas, several highways have been closed. According to IDrive Arkansas, seven highways have been closed due to flooding. Here are the following areas that are being impacted:. Highway 175 (Sharp County) as of 4:27 p.m. Highway 115 (Lawrence...
Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
Kait 8
Qualifying for long-term acute hospital care
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Continued Care Hospital is a long-term acute care facility in Jonesboro. They offer longer stays than traditional hospitals and help patients transition from hospital to home or a long-term rehab placement. Kirsten Ditto is talking with several members of the ACCH team to learn about...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks downtown traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash with injuries shut down a major intersection in downtown Jonesboro. Officer Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, reported the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. “Police, fire, and...
Kait 8
Shooting victim nervous about future while out of work
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A situation that has gone from bad to worse for a Jonesboro shooting victim after he is out of work due to his injuries. Kenneth Vann recalled the moments his life flashed before his eyes after what was a civil disagreement turned violent. “I couldn’t make...
kbsi23.com
Hayti police searching for ‘dine and dash’ suspect
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – The Hayti Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a person who dined and dashed at a restaurant in town. The person did not pay for his food at Los Portales in Hayti on February 6 about 6 p.m. Anyone with any...
KYTV
One killed and four injured at rap concert in Arkansas
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro. A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn’t included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
whiterivernow.com
Mount Pleasant man killed in Independence County highway accident
A highway accident in rural Independence County Saturday morning claimed the life of a Mount Pleasant man. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Terry R. Engles, 69, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 south on State Highway 69 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and traveled into the north lane of the highway, striking the front of a northbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
whiterivernow.com
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Kait 8
Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Kait 8
Arkansas State Alumni wins first Grammy Award
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Country music star, Arkansas State University alumni, and Mammoth Spring native, Ashley McBryde won her first Grammy on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. According to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, McBryde won Best Country Duo along...
Wichita Eagle
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
