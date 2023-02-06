Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul's housing plan could help low income tenants, but only with local zone changes
Larry Fuller has fought for improvements at the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse for over two years now. He said that he hears from friends constantly that he needs to move out; he's explained time and time again it isn't that simple. "I never thought I'd be living in such...
Syracuse Common Council is considering a new contract for Syracuse police officers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse lawmakers are at the table once again, to consider approving a new five year contract for officers with the Syracuse police department. The biggest goal this time around—recruiting more officers to Syracuse, even potentially from surrounding departments. During the recent Common Council public safety...
Report: The price of a wedding costs more than a down payment on a home in Syracuse
A recent report by the financial technology company SmartAsset revealed that in 23 cities across the country, getting married is more expensive than putting a down payment on a home. Syracuse is one of the cities that has the biggest disparity between the two, forcing those planning weddings to make...
New leadership at helm of Syracuse's I-81 viaduct project for DOT
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The I-81 viaduct project is getting a new project director. Mark Frechette is retiring and handing over the reins to Elizabeth "Betsy" Parmley. Frechette has worked with the Department of Transportation for more than 35 years. For the past 10 years, he served as the I-81 viaduct project director as it moved from conception through design and approval. The first contract for the project came on January 12.
CNY experiencing declining enrollment in public schools, increase in homeschooling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An analysis released Thursday found that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated declining enrollment in New York State schools — driving the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20 and 2021-22. The report was undertaken by The Education Trust – New York, a statewide education policy and advocacy organization. The analysis of school enrollment trends over the past five years reveals major shifts across the state, showing decreases at traditional public and private schools and significant increases at charter schools and homeschools.
Research suggests shooting victims collectively pay millions to survive in Syracuse
Alice Seabron took over parenting duties for her grandson De-Quajah Bloodworth when he was three years old to make sure he stayed out of foster care. Alice talks about him with pride, sharing a close bond with the now 25 year old she protects with a passion. "I'm the caretaker!...
Overnight closure of ramp connecting I-690 West to I-81 South in Syracuse Feb. 13 and 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the ramp from westbound Interstate 690 to southbound Interstate 81 will be closed during from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, to facilitate soil testing, weather permitting. A...
Onondaga County Legislature to vote on jail merger Tuesday
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Legislature is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to close Jamesville Correctional and merge its operations with the Onondaga County Justice Center in downtown Syracuse. The plan is designed to alleviate staffing problems at both facilities, advocates have said. The Justice Center downtown is understaffed while Jamesville Correctional is overstaffed due to a declining inmate population under New York's criminal justice reforms.
Oswego County DSS hires three new workers amid ongoing staffing, recruiting struggles
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. — Oswego County Administrator Phil Church told CNY Central three caseworkers started Monday, but it will be months before they can take on a full caseload due to training requirements. Seven interviews are scheduled, and another 16 applications for the March civil service exam have been...
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
Oneida County man scammed out of $1,300 at Walmart in part of nationwide scheme
ROME, N.Y. — The Oneida County Sheriff's Department has issued a warning for neighbors after a man was scammed out of money at a Walmart in Rome. Deputies said the man was approached by another man driving a white SUV who claimed he needed help getting his family to Florida after losing his wallet. The complainant reported that he saw the man's family in the vehicle - a woman and four children ranging in age from 7 years old to an infant.
Micron executives share plans to help improve city of Syracuse
Micron executives share plans to help improve city of Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — Local officials were joined by executives from Micron for Tuesday night’s town hall at Henninger High School, in a room filled with neighbors who continue to raise some concerns for the facility headed to Clay, and question what Micron will do for the city of Syracuse.
Fulton School District bringing K9 unit into schools after fights, suspected drug issues
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton City School District is asking for community input to solve what the superintendent is calling "complex problems" within the district. Superintendent Brian Pulvino wrote a letter to the community Tuesday afternoon addressing challenges in district schools. The letter says the district has had to respond to significant incidents at the high school involving verbal and physical conflict between students. The superintendent said these escalations are "unsafe emotionally, and sometimes physically, for both staff and students."
Two people evacuate house fire near Bellevue Avenue
Syracuse, NY — According to the Syracuse Fire Department, two people escaped a house fire on Clairmonte Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, a fire was found burning on the back porch, but the most smoke came from the basement. Firefighters say the two occupants evacuated and called the fire department when they heard their smoke alarm go off. Firefighters said a pet cat died in the fire.
Charges dropped against driver in Onondaga Lake Parkway crash that killed tow driver
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney's Office confirmed a DWAI charge against Richard Congel, 76, in a crash in February 2022 that killed tow truck driver Irael Martinez has been dropped. A toxicology report following the crash showed Congel did have legally-prescribed medications in his system as...
Brandon's Bites: Iconic Brooklyn Pickle planning expansions outside CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle has been serving up its iconic sandwiches in Syracuse for almost fifty years. The beloved Syracuse sandwich shop opened its first location on Burnet Avenue in 1975 and now has three shops in the Syracuse area. Owner Craig Kowadla said Brooklyn Pickle will be...
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
Oswego bus driver accused of doing drugs on the job
Oswego, NY — An Oswego City School District bus driver has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, Tuesday, February, 7th. The Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Oswego City School District began investigating 41-year-old Nicole M. Palmer after it was reported that she was engaging in inappropriate activities while alone on the school bus.
5-year-old Syracuse student found with magazine, ammunition, razor blade in backpack
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have confirmed to CNYCentral that a student, 5, at Porter Elementary School in Syracuse was found on Monday with a gun magazine and ammunition in their backpack. There was no gun in the student's bag, police said. The Syracuse City School District said the student...
Lack of snow and mild temperatures this winter could set records!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In general, it's been a fairly mild winter in Syracuse with not much snowfall. But what's to come for the rest of winter?. Let's look back at some similar winters in Syracuse up to this date. Here's six examples of winters with a weak La Nina pattern and low snowfall totals: 2021-22, 2020-21, 2011-12, 1999-2000, 1974-75, and 1954-55.
