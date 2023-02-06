Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volume One
STAFF NOTE: A Sweet Year for the Best Of Poll
The hefty issue you hold in your hands is the 16th edition of our Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. For 16 years, you’ve voted on your favorite local stuff in ever-growing numbers – this year more than 16,000 of you placed over 190,000 votes – making this poll the clear leader on taking the measure of what our community likes and loves. The gold badges you award to the businesses, places, and ideas of this community appear everywhere – on windows, billboards, TV commercials, service trucks, and right here in our pages.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Native Wins Grammy Award
(Eau Claire, WI) — A Memorial grad can now add a Grammy to his resume. Jazz pianist, Geoffrey Keezer won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition Sunday night. Keezer graduated from Memorial High School, and his father is a former professor at UW-Eau Claire. Keezer won his Grammy for the song “Refuge” which is off his latest album “Playdate.”
Volume One
TGIF! Flight Fridays Launch at The French Press
Get a sip of this! An Eau Claire coffee shop staple, The French Press, just launched Flight Fridays in response to caffeine-lovin’ folks who have been requesting the specialty for some time. Coffee flights offer a taste of several iced drink varieties in one order, all served up on...
WEAU-TV 13
Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll. The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories. In celebration of the poll, Volume One...
Volume One
What’s on the Menu? Nothing But the Best
Hey there! Glad you could make it. Pull up a chair, slide into a corner booth, and check out the menu – you’re about to be treated to something delicious: the 16th installment of Volume One’s Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. We’re celebrating our Sweet 16 with some retro vibes, as you can tell from the cover and the illustrations throughout the magazine.
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Police Identify Suspects Involved In Armed Robbery Of Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store
BARRON COUNTY -- The Rice Lake Police Department has issued the following update regarding the investigation into an armed robbery in Rice Lake. As previously reported in September 2022, Rice Lake Police Officers responded to an armed robbery on September 23, 2022, at approximately 7:09 pm, at the Jacobson's Ace Hardware Store in the City of Rice Lake.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
Murderer’s father convicted of aiding a felon, additional charges
One of four suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a Marshfield man will avoid prison if he completes a four-year probation term, after his conviction on multiple charges Monday. Shawn Carl, 52, pleaded no contest to charges of harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an...
River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Comments / 0