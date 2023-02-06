ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Volume One

STAFF NOTE: A Sweet Year for the Best Of Poll

The hefty issue you hold in your hands is the 16th edition of our Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. For 16 years, you’ve voted on your favorite local stuff in ever-growing numbers – this year more than 16,000 of you placed over 190,000 votes – making this poll the clear leader on taking the measure of what our community likes and loves. The gold badges you award to the businesses, places, and ideas of this community appear everywhere – on windows, billboards, TV commercials, service trucks, and right here in our pages.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Eau Claire Native Wins Grammy Award

(Eau Claire, WI) — A Memorial grad can now add a Grammy to his resume. Jazz pianist, Geoffrey Keezer won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition Sunday night. Keezer graduated from Memorial High School, and his father is a former professor at UW-Eau Claire. Keezer won his Grammy for the song “Refuge” which is off his latest album “Playdate.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

TGIF! Flight Fridays Launch at The French Press

Get a sip of this! An Eau Claire coffee shop staple, The French Press, just launched Flight Fridays in response to caffeine-lovin’ folks who have been requesting the specialty for some time. Coffee flights offer a taste of several iced drink varieties in one order, all served up on...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

What’s on the Menu? Nothing But the Best

Hey there! Glad you could make it. Pull up a chair, slide into a corner booth, and check out the menu – you’re about to be treated to something delicious: the 16th installment of Volume One’s Best of the Chippewa Valley Reader Poll. We’re celebrating our Sweet 16 with some retro vibes, as you can tell from the cover and the illustrations throughout the magazine.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a Tuesday morning fire in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that they went to a home on the 700 block of Main Street in Eau Claire that was on fire at 5:32 a.m. According to a release...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

