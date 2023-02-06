Read full article on original website
Students mercilessly assault 9-year-old girl on school bus, parents pressing charges: video
At least two students assaulted a 9-year-old girl on a bus in Florida and a video captured the incident. Her parents are pressing charges against the school and the boys.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
Fatal Shooting Of Black Teen By White Suspect Ruled A Homicide: Report
The suspect was cleared of murder charges after claiming self-defense in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
Complex
Infant Child Dies a Month After Being Reunited With Mother Following Kidnapping
Ky’air Thomas, an infant from Columbus, Ohio, died just over a month after he was returned to his mother following an alleged kidnapping, per NBC News. Five-month-old Ky’air and his twin brother Kason were abducted last month when their mother, Wilhelmina Thomas, left them inside her car while picking up a DoorDash delivery as a driver. On Saturday, Columbus police were called to a property after Ky’air wasn’t breathing. He was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
WISN
10 year old Milwaukee boy accused of killing mother returns to courtroom
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy, who a court has ordered not to be named or have his face shown publicly, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Friday afternoon in court at the juvenile justice facility, the boy was set to have his preliminary hearing, but his public defender told the court she's concerned the boy doesn't understand the legal proceedings and asked he sees a doctor.
Louisiana drug informant sues over rape during sting operation
A woman who was an informant to Louisiana law enforcement is alleging that she was allowed to be raped twice in order to secure drug buys for police, according to a lawsuit.
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Jan 6 defendant stabbed in the nose during jail fight over Tucker Carlson show
An alleged Proud Boy accused of attacking police officers on January 6 says a bloody jailhouse brawl broke out over whether Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight could be shown on the communal TV.“The Jan 6ers liked to watch Tucker Carlson on it, and that was never an issue until a small group of individuals came in and they decided that Tucker Carlson was racist. It was a little confusing to us, but it is what it is in today’s standards and time,” Barry Ramey, who allegedly hit Washington police with an irritating chemical spray on January 6, told the...
Video shows brutal beating of teen outside California high school
Parents are calling for action after video captured the brutal beating of a teen at a high school in California.
NECN
Victim's Mother Shares Horrific Ordeal of Human Trafficking
A teenager said she was drugged, sexually assaulted and trafficked after meeting a stranger on social media. She’s one of the thousands of victims targeted across the country each year with cases happening behind closed doors in cities and small towns. The NBC10 Investigators spoke with the mother of...
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
