Read full article on original website
Related
Gun control measures pass Senate, future uncertain in House
(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate lawmakers passed a range of gun control measures in a floor vote Monday, including bills to crack down on ghost guns, place prohibitions on where assault firearms can be carried and clarify Virginia’s “Red Flag Law.” Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority state Senate largely voted along party lines to pass three gun control measures Monday, forwarding them on to be heard in the House of Delegates. The bills will likely face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled chamber, where lawmakers...
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
House Republicans vote down proposal to enshrine abortion access in Virginia Constitution
Virginia Democrats' push to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution was rejected by a Republican-led panel.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases
In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
vpm.org
GOP kills Virginia lawmaker’s attempt to ban Jan. 6 rioters from public positions
Virginia lawmakers never got a chance to vote on a bill that would have barred people convicted of participating in an insurrection from “positions of public trust” including teaching, law enforcement and public office. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates didn’t give a hearing to the bill from Del....
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
The overturn of Roe v. Wade has been a catastrophe for Republican attempts to win over Gen Z
Polling reveals that young voters increasingly support abortion access. With this in mind, the GOP shouldn't be shocked it's losing young voters.
Kansas Congressman Mann’s same-sex marriage opposition booed at first Lawrence town hall
Republican Rep. Tracey Mann held his first town hall in Lawrence after state lawmakers placed the city into the conservative 1st District.
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards
Virginia Senate Democrats have voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards.
Democrats introduce bills to repeal Michigan's 1931 abortion ban
A group of lawmakers in the state House and Senate are now ready to take action and get Michigan's 92-year-old law fully repealed.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Comments / 0