Ina Garten Just Shared the Main Course She's Making for Valentine's Day & It's a Decadent but Easy-to-Make Treat

Ready to woo your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Good food is the way to anyone’ s heart, especially if it came from the mind of renowned chef Ina Garten . The Barefoot Contessa just shared the main course that she’s making on Feb. 14, and my heart is beating faster after thinking about eating this decadent meal.

“It’s almost Valentine’s Day so I’m planning my menu all this week!” Garten wrote on Instagram today. First up? A fabulous lamb dinner!

“Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb is absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare on a weeknight,” she wrote — which is great, because Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. Or, you could make it tonight to spread the love out a little because Garten is planning on sharing even more delectable dishes in the days to come. “More recipes will follow each day so you, too, can show your Valentine some love. ❤️❤️,” she added. Aww! What an adorable idea!

She shared the Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb recipe, which is rated beginner, on her website. You’ll need two racks of lamb that are trimmed and Frenched, which “look more elegant,” according to Garten. You’ll also need several spices for added flavor, goat cheese, Japanese bread flakes (commonly known as panko), and more.

To prepare this dish, you’ll start by working many of the spices and other ingredients into a topping, which will later be used to dress your roasted lamb. There’s a precise method to cooking the lamb, so don’t wander too far away to hear the timer beep. But the effort is worth it because the finished dinner looks absolutely amazing. The fresh meat is topped with a crunchy, golden brown panko that will make your whole kitchen smell divine.

Garten recommends cutting the prepared racks into single or double chops and serving hot. You can whip up some flavorful sides to go with it, light some candles, and pour the wine for your romantic evening in.

As if you needed any confirmation that this recipe will be delicious, several people took to Garten’s Instagram to voice their approval. “Ina, this is one of my favorite recipes of yours , it shows up for all special occasions in our house!” one person wrote, adding, “Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years, I always know one of your recipes will be perfect!”

Another said, “Have made this several times and it is delicious, thank you Ina.” Someone else shared, “I’ve made your recipe a couple of times. Always delicious and as I like to quote you ‘how easy was that?’ Thank you ❤️.”

If you are looking for a fabulous recipe to impress a new sweetheart, or an easy recipe to celebrated with a long-time boo, then this is it, friends. You’ll love how good it tastes and how easy it is to make!

