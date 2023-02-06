ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Ina Garten Just Shared the Main Course She's Making for Valentine's Day & It's a Decadent but Easy-to-Make Treat

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtZp0_0keR5XA500

Ready to woo your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Good food is the way to anyone’ s heart, especially if it came from the mind of renowned chef Ina Garten . The Barefoot Contessa just shared the main course that she’s making on Feb. 14, and my heart is beating faster after thinking about eating this decadent meal.

“It’s almost Valentine’s Day so I’m planning my menu all this week!” Garten wrote on Instagram today. First up? A fabulous lamb dinner!

“Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb is absolutely delicious and so easy to prepare on a weeknight,” she wrote — which is great, because Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year. Or, you could make it tonight to spread the love out a little because Garten is planning on sharing even more delectable dishes in the days to come. “More recipes will follow each day so you, too, can show your Valentine some love. ❤️❤️,” she added. Aww! What an adorable idea!

She shared the Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb recipe, which is rated beginner, on her website. You’ll need two racks of lamb that are trimmed and Frenched, which “look more elegant,” according to Garten. You’ll also need several spices for added flavor, goat cheese, Japanese bread flakes (commonly known as panko), and more.

To prepare this dish, you’ll start by working many of the spices and other ingredients into a topping, which will later be used to dress your roasted lamb. There’s a precise method to cooking the lamb, so don’t wander too far away to hear the timer beep. But the effort is worth it because the finished dinner looks absolutely amazing. The fresh meat is topped with a crunchy, golden brown panko that will make your whole kitchen smell divine.

Garten recommends cutting the prepared racks into single or double chops and serving hot. You can whip up some flavorful sides to go with it, light some candles, and pour the wine for your romantic evening in.

As if you needed any confirmation that this recipe will be delicious, several people took to Garten’s Instagram to voice their approval. “Ina, this is one of my favorite recipes of yours , it shows up for all special occasions in our house!” one person wrote, adding, “Thank you so much for all your hard work over the years, I always know one of your recipes will be perfect!”

Another said, “Have made this several times and it is delicious, thank you Ina.” Someone else shared, “I’ve made your recipe a couple of times. Always delicious and as I like to quote you ‘how easy was that?’ Thank you ❤️.”

If you are looking for a fabulous recipe to impress a new sweetheart, or an easy recipe to celebrated with a long-time boo, then this is it, friends. You’ll love how good it tastes and how easy it is to make!

Get the full Panko-Crusted Rack of Lamb recipe HERE.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRInd_0keR5XA500

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Make-ahead Chocolate Mousse Is the Easiest Valentine's Day Dessert Recipe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and as much as we love a nice dinner, flowers, and lingerie, we’re kind of walking, talking Cathy stereotypes when it comes to the holiday, because the one thing we really truly look forward to every Valentine’s Day is chocolate. Ack! Chocolate is life, and if there’s one person who knows this to be true it’s Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa star has more than 100 chocolate recipes on her website, and we’ve even rounded...
KGUN 9

Ina Garten’s brownie pudding is simple, ooey-gooey goodness

Ina Garten’s alternative to a boxed brownie mix has been getting rave reviews for years. Why?. Her “brownie pudding” isn’t really a pudding but rather a brownie that’s really gooey on the inside, with a crisp crust. You’d compare it more to a molten chocolate lava cake than a traditional brownie.
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
SheKnows

Move Over Trader Joe's, Because Costco Just Introduced Its Own Trendy Seasoning Blend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you’ve probably noticed one area of the store that just seems to keep growing: the spice shelf. We know our cupboards at home are practically full to bursting with TJ’s signature spice blends like the iconic Everything But The Bagel, Everything But the Elote, Chile Lime Seasoning, and 21 Seasoning Salute. But they’re not the only cult-favorite store that has an exciting spice game going on. Costco‘s beloved Kirkland brand has its own...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Reportedly Adores This Long-Lasting & Bestselling $13 Spray For Making Her Iconic Waves Last All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is in a class all her own when it comes to royal fashion sensibility and style. The Princess of Wales always looks so polished from head to toe at any given public event. And aside from her many incredible sartorial statements, her hair always looks so flawless. Among the products Kate uses to achieve the effortless wave and flow of her hair, there’s one hairspray that’s readily available right now — and it’s only $13 on Amazon. According to...
shefinds

Want A Flatter Belly? Dietitians Say You Should Cut These Breakfast Foods Out ASAP

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether that’s an accurate saying or not, there’s no denying that the way you start your day is certainly important to your health–especially when it comes to the food you’re putting in your body. Your breakfast can make or break how you feel throughout the day, and over time, it can also make or break how you feel on a regular basis. Starting your day off with the wrong foods could be detrimental to your overall health, and certain options should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight and achieve a flatter belly.
Mashed

Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
shefinds

The Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients You Should Add To Your Soup To Slim Down This Winter

Soup season is in full swing–which is great for those of us looking for great recipes that can also help us reach our New Year’s weight loss goals, because soups offer practically endless opportunities to pack in nutritious, filling, low-calorie ingredients. In fact, there are tons of delicious soup ingredients that offer up incredible anti-inflammatory properties, which is a major key to a healthy diet. Chronic inflammation in the body can lead to issues like insulin and leptin resistance, which can hold you back significantly on your weight loss journey. But by adding the right foods to your plate (or, in this case, your bowl) you’ll be well on your way to less inflammation–not to mention a slimmer waistline.
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
SheKnows

SheKnows

98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy