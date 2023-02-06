STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years. Returning freshmen to SHS — where they attended prior to the 2020-21 school year — would allow the students to have all of their.

