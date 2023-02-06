Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
wtva.com
Unsafe bridge closed in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. The county road manager and the Board of Supervisors met Monday to request a state emergency on the bridge to see how it can be fixed quicker. The closure...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wtva.com
Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community. The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”. The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in...
wcbi.com
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
Commercial Dispatch
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years. Returning freshmen to SHS — where they attended prior to the 2020-21 school year — would allow the students to have all of their.
wtva.com
New health clinic opens in Okolona
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new health clinic in Okolona hopes to help those with no or very little insurance. Hometown Care of North Mississippi is located on Main Street. Its services include general health and wellness screenings, acute/urgent care services, chronic disease state management, psychosocial assessment, immunizations and a wellness program.
wtva.com
Gonzalez, Hancock, Ledbetter named Preseason All-SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Mississippi State catcher Luke Hancock and Colton Ledbetter made the Second Team. Open this link to view the entire list.
wtva.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
wtva.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Bed, Bath and Beyond in Tupelo is closing. For the past several years, the chain has shut down hundreds of its stores in the wake of financial difficulties.
wtva.com
Ole Miss baseball predicted fourth in SEC West; MSU predicted last
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Southeastern Conference (SEC) baseball coaches predict Ole Miss and Mississippi State to finish fourth and last respectively in the Western Division. LSU is predicted to win the Western Division, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State. Tennessee is predicted to win...
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A brand new grocery store is coming to Aberdeen. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. According to the company, it’ll include a bakery, deli and floral shop. This gives the city a second grocery store;...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
Comments / 0