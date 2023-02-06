ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption

Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
CORONA, CA
Amtrak weekend service between San Diego, Orange County resumes

Amtrak weekend services resumed Saturday for the first time since operations were suspended in October after a storm surge damaged a stretch of track that runs along coastal San Clemente forcing emergency repair work. While weekday services still remain suspended, the change represents a step forward in normalizing operations for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash

The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California

Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign

Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans  A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.

COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Report: Palm Springs among top 25 small cities with highest roadway fatality rates

City leaders and others who frequently express alarm at the number of transportation fatalities here may have a good reason, a report last week appears to confirm. Driving the news: Data from a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, released Thursday, shows Palm Springs has some of the highest roadway fatality rates in the nation for a city its size.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

