Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what's really CookingCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Another major retail store closing in Temecula
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its California store locations in Temecula. Read on to learn more. Local sources recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Temecula would be closing permanently next month.
The Pendry Hotel to Bring Luxury to Newport Beach
The location will be under the leadership of General Manager David Hoffman
Corona recycling program picks up containers, pays redemption
Tired of hauling your plastic, glass and aluminum to the recycling center? The cities of Corona and Irvine have teamed with a recycling company to provide pick-up services for residents’ “CA CRV” containers. “This new program with the City of Corona picks up and pays Corona residents...
KPBS
Amtrak weekend service between San Diego, Orange County resumes
Amtrak weekend services resumed Saturday for the first time since operations were suspended in October after a storm surge damaged a stretch of track that runs along coastal San Clemente forcing emergency repair work. While weekday services still remain suspended, the change represents a step forward in normalizing operations for...
verticalmag.com
Huntington Beach Police Department takes delivery of first of 3 MD 530F helicopters
MD Helicopters (MDH) is pleased to announce the delivery of its first of three MD 530F helicopters to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD). The helicopter was delivered in a special ceremony at the MD Helicopters factory on Tuesday before flying to its new home in Huntington Beach, California. “The...
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite Backlash
The enormous warehouse retailer known as Costco is well-known for its big, boxy buildings and enormous parking lots that sell cheap, bulk-sized items. But the location of the newest Costco store proposal in LA is right in the heart of the city. A proposal for a mixed-use development including a Costco and 800 rental homes above 5035 Coliseum in Los Angeles was made public this week by the developer.
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, California
Poke bowls are not new to people who have lived or possibly visited Hawaii, but they have been a relatively new addition to the restaurant scene on the mainland of the United States. There are a number of newer restaurants which specialize in the poke bowls.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, California
Although Handel's Homemade Ice Cream was started in Youngstown, Ohio, in the summer of 1945, they have expanded to various other areas throughout the United States. Alice Handel was serving ice cream from her husband's gas station in the beginning. She used some ice cream recipes and fresh fruit which was picked from her own backyard.
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign
Bike and pedestrian safety is focus for Caltrans A seven-and-a-half mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway north of Malibu in Ventura County is about to be redesigned with safety and climate change adaption in mind. Caltrans held a hybrid planning meeting Feb. 2 to announce its goals in an infrastructure community meeting. Although just in […] The post Deadly section of PCH north of Malibu to get a redesign appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
lavistamchs.com
It was made official on Jan. 3 that the Bruce family will be selling two parcels of the Bruce’s Beach property back to Los Angeles county for up to $20 million.
COMPILED BY: JENNA WALTER/EXECUTIVE THEME EDITOR, CHARLOTTE LEVY/THEME EDITOR, AND LILY MITCHELL/EXECUTIVE SPORTS EDITOR. Nearly a century ago, Charles and Willa Bruce owned the land currently known as Bruce’s Beach. The property was a beach resort that catered to other black families that were banned from most public beaches. The resort faced attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and white residents who vandalized and destroyed the property of black visitors.
Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end
Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.
thepalmspringspost.com
Report: Palm Springs among top 25 small cities with highest roadway fatality rates
City leaders and others who frequently express alarm at the number of transportation fatalities here may have a good reason, a report last week appears to confirm. Driving the news: Data from a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, released Thursday, shows Palm Springs has some of the highest roadway fatality rates in the nation for a city its size.
californiaglobe.com
LA County Board Of Supervisors Passes Package Of New Firearm Ordinances
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed several gun control measures on Tuesday in response to several recent mass shootings in the County including the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 dead last month. Two ordinances are expected to come into law soon:. Prohibition of the sale of .50-caliber...
