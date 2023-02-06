Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl
Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Nick Saban Still Got What He Wanted With Alabama's New Coordinators: All Things CW
If you ignored the names and only looked at the resumes of the two new Crimson Tide coordinators, they're almost exactly what the coach wanted to add to Alabama football.
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
Former Alabama Quarterback Reacts To The Coordinator Hires
After failing to make the College Football Playoff for only the 2nd time in its existence, Alabama has hired two new coordinators to work under Nick Saban. Tommy Rees will work as offensive coordinator, while Kevin Steele will handle duties on the defensive side of the ball. Former Alabama QB ...
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
What Alabama's Coordinator Hires Mean For The SEC's Future
Alabama and Nick Saban have came to agreements with two new assistants; what does this mean for the future of the SEC and college football?
Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in
When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
Auburn TE target decommits from Alabama
One of Auburn’s top tight-end targets is back on the market. Martavious Collins, a four-star prospect, decommitted from Alabama on Monday. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 20, 2022. “I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me...
College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire
Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding. With this being Steele's third stint ...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Son Of Former NFL Star Changing Positions For College Team
Penn State athlete Cristian Driver is switching positions for the 2023 season. Cristian Driver, the son of former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, spent time at defensive back last season. He announced on Tuesday that he "fully switched over" to wide receiver. Coming out of Liberty ...
Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job
A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama Football Staffer Is Reportedly Leaving For NFL Job
A veteran college football coach reportedly landed his first NFL job. According to FootballScoop's John Brice, the Atlanta Falcons hired Dave Huxtable as a senior defensive assistant coach. He spent the last two seasons working as a senior defensive analyst at Alabama. Huxtable has worked at 14 ...
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Just A Minute: Should There Be Changes in Alabama Basketball's Lineup?
Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen have taken a step forward while Jaden Bradley has taken a step backwards. Will there be a change?
Lane Kiffin Advocates for Nick Saban Amid Coordinator Concerns
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave his Alabama counterpart an endorsement via social media on Tuesday.
Top 2023 Prospect Duce Robinson Made It Clear He Will Sign Before Signing Period Ends
The nation's top tight end has both football and baseball to weigh, but Robinson said he will make his decision by the April 1 deadline if not earlier.
Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on ‘tough time’ during Alabama football tenure
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the biggest names in the NFL. Now, as he prepares to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory, he has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL. When looking at the...
Way-Too-Early Predictions for Alabama Softball: Just a Minute
The BamaCentral crew takes a look at Alabama softball heading into the 2023 season.
