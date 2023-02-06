Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man faces charges after chase
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man faces numerous charges following a short chase about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Rock Valley. The arrest of Jesus Timoteo Martin Chilel stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2012 Ford Escape for driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Pipestone woman charged for OWI, neglect
SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Pipestone, MN, woman was arrested about midnight Saturday, Feb. 4, in Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, three counts of neglect or abandonment of dependent person, two counts of failure to use a child restraint device, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, and speeding.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 7, on three counts of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from texts he sent an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man arrested for OWI near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 26-year-old rural Boyden man was arrested about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, northwest of Sheldon on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brett Alan Koerselman stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the 3900 mile of McKinley Avenue after it failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 18 and Second Avenue in Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for OWI in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Jonathan Luevano stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup clocked at 47 mph in the 35-mph zone and 43 mph in the 25-mph zone of Seventh Street in Orange City, according to Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Remsen man jailed for OWI in Alton crash
ALTON—A 30-year-old Remsen man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Alton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Derek Daniel Gengler stemmed from him losing control of a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup and going into the...
nwestiowa.com
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man charged for public intox
ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested shortly before midnight Sunday, Feb. 5, on public intoxication, charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and depositing or throwing litter on a highway. The arrest of Alex Christopher Vandenoever stemmed from him being found walking on a...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man sentenced to assault, gun
ORANGE CITY—A 38-year-old Rock Valley man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to charges of assault, reckless use of a firearm and first-degree harassment for a mid-August incident in Rock Valley. The case against Kurtis Lee De Groot stemmed from an incident with a neighbor who is a relative...
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County K9 Officer Retires
Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for trespassing
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on two counts of intentional trespassing. The arrest of Noe Ramos Morales stemmed from an investigation of a report of a suspicious male who was creeping around and peeping into apartment windows on the 600 block of 13th Avenue Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Pride resident cited for hitting staffer
PRIMGHAR—A resident of the Pride Group facility east of Primghar was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on a charge of assault. The arrest of 26-year-old William Matthew Parker stemmed from him punching a Pride Group female staff member in the face after being told he could not crush up his medication, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Albert City Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Charge
An Albert City man was sentenced to prison on Monday in Buena Vista County District Court on a drug possession charge. According to the BV County Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Nicholas Skog previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or Subsequent Offense, a class D felony. He was sentenced to serve up to five years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
