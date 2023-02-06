Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
wtva.com
Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community. The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”. The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in...
wtva.com
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
wtva.com
Local lawmakers paid visit to Okolona Elementary School
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - State and local leaders met on Monday for a tour of the old Okolona Elementary School. The school was built in 1926 and classes are still being taught inside. Educators invited city and state leaders for a tour hoping to secure funding to make much-needed repairs...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wtva.com
Oxford School District accepting applicants for pre-K program
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Oxford School District is accepting applications for its pre-K program. Since 2019, the school district has been a part of the Early Learning Collaborative that serves four sites. Those sites include the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Lafayette Lower Elementary School, Willie Price Lab School and...
wtva.com
Starkville is planning to rebrand their downtown
Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA). City leaders in Starkville are planning to re-brand downtown Starkville. Main Street programs like the one in Starkville will be benefiting from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated...
wtva.com
Amory shooting victim identified
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Amory has left one person dead and another person is in custody. Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said his officers received the call at approximately 6:30 and responded to J Avenue and 111th Street. By the time they arrived, he said the suspect...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A brand new grocery store is coming to Aberdeen. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. According to the company, it’ll include a bakery, deli and floral shop. This gives the city a second grocery store;...
wcbi.com
WCBI files ethics violation against City of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has filed an ethics violation complaint against the City of Columbus as we seek to learn more information about a shooting investigation that could involve a police officer. The Public Records Complaint was mailed to the Mississippi Ethics Commission Tuesday. At least three sources...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
