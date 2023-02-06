Read full article on original website
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
nevadabusiness.com
New Las Vegas Dental Office Provides Compassionate Care for the Underserved Special Needs Population
Mighty Smiles recently opened its doors in North Las Vegas. Located at 4210 Craig Road and led by the dental team of Drs. Amanda Campbell and Vanna Truong, Mighty Smiles provides full dental care to children up to age 18, in addition to care for special needs patients of all ages.
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 1:16 p.m.: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022. The busy airport handling travelers to and from Las Vegas handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022, up more than 2% from the previous record set in 2019, according to a year-end report made public Monday.
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
BLM kills wild horse on Mount Charleston, sparking outrage within community
A wild horse from Mount Charleston was killed by federal officials this week. The horse was loved within the community and residents are demanding to know why the Bureau of Land Management did not take less aggressive means.
Hawaii lawmakers to hear bill proposing ban on Nevada casino ads
Lawmakers in Hawaii will hear about a proposed bill Thursday that would limit how Nevada resort companies can advertise in the Rainbow State.
Fox5 KVVU
Gym remembers Muay Thai fighter killed in North Las Vegas attack
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Muay Thai fighter who died after an attack last week in North Las Vegas is being remembered by a local kickboxing school. Anthony Castrejon died in the hospital after taking a blow to the head from a pipe in North Las Vegas. Members who...
This is the plan to clean up Las Vegas homeless encampments, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents at an apartment complex in east Las Vegas say homeless encampments are becoming a problem. “They clean it all out – a couple of days later, they’re all back,” said Lindsey, a resident at the Cottonwood Creek Apartment Complex on Desert Inn Road. “They don’t go far because they don’t have […]
Henderson trade school aims to help fill in-demand jobs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trade school in Henderson is offering fast-paced training to help fill the demand for trade jobs. “You could get wet, you can get cut, all that could happen here,” said Hugo Clavigo, a plumbing student at the National Technical Institute (NTI). “I’m not a book person, I can’t sit in […]
How DNA testing, technology helped solve two 1990s Las Vegas cold case murders
KTNV's Joe Moeller talked to a doctor about how DNA testing and advanced technology helped solve two murders that happened in the 1990s on east Charleston.
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
news3lv.com
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
bouldercityreview.com
Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals
Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
knpr
There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more
A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Mass-Vomiting Incident at Las Vegas Elementary School Likened to ‘Armageddon’
Parents have yet to receive answers on what caused the outbreak.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter looking for home for dog without eyes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter is hoping to find a furever home for a dog who is missing her eyes. According to the Animal Foundation, the dog, named Patricia, came to the shelter blind. They said that due to an eye disorder, Penny had to have her eyes removed.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Las Vegas Airport Faces A Capacity Disaster, Strip Fire, $100K Robbery & 10 Years of Formula1!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about some earth shattering passenger numbers at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
