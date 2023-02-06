ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
capradio.org

California coronavirus updates: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 1:16 p.m.: Las Vegas airport reports record passenger volume in 2022. The busy airport handling travelers to and from Las Vegas handled a record 52.7 million passengers in 2022, up more than 2% from the previous record set in 2019, according to a year-end report made public Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson trade school aims to help fill in-demand jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A trade school in Henderson is offering fast-paced training to help fill the demand for trade jobs. “You could get wet, you can get cut, all that could happen here,” said Hugo Clavigo, a plumbing student at the National Technical Institute (NTI).  “I’m not a book person, I can’t sit in […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planned industrial area in Eldorado Valley angers locals

Some local residents are angry about an upcoming development in the Eldorado Valley that will be part of Henderson, not Boulder City. DIV Industrial, a newly formed real estate firm, announced plans to build a 1.7 million-square-foot logistics industrial center in Eldorado Valley on a 94-acre parcel of land annexed by Henderson last year. The project site, along U.S. Highway 95, is near vast stretches of open desert and massive arrays of solar panels.
BOULDER CITY, NV
knpr

There's a new sheriff in town. LVMPD's leader on traffic, crime and more

A few months ago, Clark County elected Kevin McMahill as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He replaces Joe Lombardo, who is now governor. Many listeners know McMahill as the former undersheriff who appeared on this program several times over the years with State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas shelter looking for home for dog without eyes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter is hoping to find a furever home for a dog who is missing her eyes. According to the Animal Foundation, the dog, named Patricia, came to the shelter blind. They said that due to an eye disorder, Penny had to have her eyes removed.
LAS VEGAS, NV

