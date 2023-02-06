Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball live stream (02/08/23): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Sling (half off first month) Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who was officially traded to Dallas on Feb. 6, is expected to make his debut with the Mavs against the Clippers. Irving was averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Nets prior to the trade.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2-time Super Bowl champion linebacker has died: reports
Marv Kellum, a linebacker who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win their first two Super Bowls, died over the weekend, according to reports. According to a GoFundMe that was set up for him in November, he had been diagnosed with digestive cancer and multiple myeloma. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in...
Michigan Wolverines national title winning basketball player has died: reports
Demetrius Calip, a guard on Michigan’s 1989 National Championship basketball team, has died. Not cause of death was given. NASCAR star sentenced to prison in Mexico for carrying handgun. But will he serve the time?. Calip’s son, Demetrius II, posted about his father’s death on Instagram writing, “Dad. 2/5/23....
How to watch ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades’ tonight (2/8/23): FREE live stream
Some people watch the annual Super Bowl for the football game. Some watch it just for the commercials. Advertisers get a very large audience while those watching get treated to some of the most creative ways to sell products. Tonight, viewers can help decide which have been the best ads.
Eagles count on pass rush to harass Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — The defensive philosophy that has carried the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl is relatively simple. A deep rotation of defensive linemen provides constant pressure that makes opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable and often leads to them ending on the ground. “It’s always a race to the quarterback,”...
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, still hold on to beat 76ers
BOSTON — The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With three of the Celtics’ regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
What is Jerry Jones talking about in referencing Eagles’ future? ‘I have no idea,’ his ex-coach says
PHOENIX — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some comments about the Eagles that left Jimmy Johnson scratching his head. Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl last week, Jones suggested the Cowboys — who failed to reach the NFC championship game for the 27th straight season — somehow have better long-term prospects than the Eagles.
