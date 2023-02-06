Read full article on original website
Maine Man Arrested After Threatening to Open Fire at Hancock Lumber Location
It was a frightening day for a Maine business and many of its employees after received a threat that someone was preparing to 'shoot up the business. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail. All this, after officials say he made threats to shoot up his former place of employment.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of Feb. 9
ELLSWORTH — A local man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street Feb. 2. According to police, Jeffery Sanner, 43, of Ellsworth was walking along the side of the road near the intersection of Main and Spencer streets when he was struck by a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Dale Basher, 52, of Ellsworth.
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
foxbangor.com
Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges
MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
Ellsworth American
Police note 'discrepancies' in town's credit card records
SORRENTO — Maine State Police visited the Sorrento town office last week to access credit card purchase records as part of an inquiry into possible misuse of a town credit card. Police viewed the documents at the request of Select Board member Jon Mickel. “On Feb. 2, Det. [Einar]...
A Maine Tractor Trailer Driver Charged with OUI in New Hampshire
A Skowhegan man is charged with OUI after New Hampshire State Police noticed his erratic driving. New Hampshire State Police say Wyatt Damon, Junior, 23, of Skowhegan, Maine is charged with driving under the influence for an incident that happened on Tuesday in the town of Pembroke. Why Did the...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to sate, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service. Jeremy J. Johnson, Jr., 28, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Jan. 31 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan man still missing a year later
ELLSWORTH — Thursday, Feb. 9 will mark a year since a Sullivan man, Anson Snowdeal, now 42, was last seen walking away from a Water Street apartment in Ellsworth. The Maine State Police are investigating. Snowdeal, a husband and father, does have a warrant for his arrest, a case being investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department, according to authorities.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Court
The following cases were adjudicated, reviewed or continued in Hancock County Court, according to official records:. Joshua Elijah Kane, 30, Hancock. Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs at Ellsworth, Jan. 16, 2018. Jail 91 days. Probation partially revoked. Probation continued.
Maine Campus
Police Beat 01/24 to 2/02
The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received a complaint from someone at the Doris Twitchell Allen Village. An individual acted in a disorderly manner after seeing their car was being towed. However, the person was gone upon an officer’s arrival. Officers took a motor vehicle damage report from...
WMTW
Belgrade man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for bank robbery
PORTLAND, Maine — A man convicted of robbing a bank will spend more than eight years in prison for robbing a bank in September 2016. Clinton Damboise, 47, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 98 months in prison and three years of supervised release, in addition to paying more than $3,000 in restitution.
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for murdering his girlfriend
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Waterville man was sentenced Monday to 42 years in prison for killing his longtime girlfriend. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May 2021 to shooting 29-year-old Melissa Sousa at their home on Gold Street in October of 2019. Officials say the pair lived there with their twin 8-year-old daughters.
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth American
Wood stove fire claims Penobscot house
PENOBSCOT — A home on a private road off Wardwell Point Road was lost to fire the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 4, after items stored too close to a wood stove caught fire, said Fire Chief Scott Ferden. “It was a total loss of the house,” Ferden said.
Ellsworth American
Hancock forms Fire Truck Committee
HANCOCK — The Select Board approved the creation of a Fire Truck Committee at its meeting on Feb. 1. Hancock Engine No. 1 was found to have a cracked frame at its last inspection, which prompted the need to either repair or replace the damaged truck. The creation of...
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
