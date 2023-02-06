ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTcpo_0keR3SXC00

Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say.

Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29.

When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash, a 9 mm gun, a 12-gauge shotgun, 2.3-pounds of marijuana wax, 43 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, and five bags of marijuana edibles, charges state. Officers also allegedly found packing materials, vape cartridges, syringes, and a notebook with a marijuana recipe titled, "Nerds Rope" inside.

Seritsky admitted he was making his own marijuana vape cartridges and had started manufacturing his own edibles, arrest records show.

Seritsky was charged with two felony possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket sheet

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Police: Two Charged, One Still Being Sought for Infant Abuse

WATSONTOWN – Two people have been charged, with one of them still being sought by police, stemming from an infant child abuse investigation from late January. Watsontown Police say charged are 24-year-old Amanda Parker and 36-year-old Ernest Reynolds, both of Watsontown. Officers say they’re still attempting to find Reynolds....
WATSONTOWN, PA
WBRE

Arrest made in drug bust, 300 grams of fentanyl seized

UNION TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after a drug bust found him in possession of multiple grams of fentanyl and cocaine inside his home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday troopers served a search warrant around 6:00 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Brandonville […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
skooknews.com

Man Found Guilty on All Charges for Murder in Mahanoy City

The verdict is on for the murder of a Hazleton man in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. The trial of Santanio Pierre Malone began Monday for the murder of Juan Carolos Romero, 33, of Hazleton, on October 21, 2021, outside the Rmusic21 Lounge also known as the Hookah Lounge, located in the 100 block of East Centre Street in Mahanoy City.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
skooknews.com

$40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized Tuesday Morning in Brandonville

A Brandonville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after law enforcement raided his home Tuesday morning. On February 7, 2023, members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Task Force conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the execution of a Court Authorized Search and Seizure Warrant on a residence located within Union Township, Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly found with fentanyl at the Delaware Water Gap

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man has pled guilty to possessing fentanyl while at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Stephen Smith, 42, of Bushkill, was stopped in his car in August 2022, by park rangers at the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. […]
BUSHKILL, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for drug deal resulting in death

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County woman has been sentenced to prison for possessing and distributing drugs that resulted in the death of another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday, Susan Nickas, 47, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police plan Mardi Gras DUI checkpoints

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove will be conducting DUI checkpoints and roving patrols during Mardi Gras weekend. Mardi Gras weekend this year starts Friday, Feb. 17. State police say the checkpoints will be targeting areas where there have been a high number of previous DUI arrests and crashes. Police do not release the locations of the checkpoints ahead of time. Troopers also remind the public of the "Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas" law. This law requires drivers to move over to an open lane and reduce their speed when they see police or emergency vehicles stopped with their emergency lights on.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Walmart employee charged with theft

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages

Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
therecord-online.com

Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
WBRE

Wyoming Valley West student charged with assaulting principal, officer

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student at Wyoming Valley West High School is being charged with assaulting the principal and an officer at the school Monday, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the high school for a report of a fight. Police say a student, […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy