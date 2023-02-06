ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You have the eyes of a hawk if you can see the beloved woodland animal in the trees before it speeds away

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 2 days ago
PUT your eagle eyes to the test and see if you can spot the woodland animal camouflaging between the trees.

The photo shows a white-tailed deer hiding in a thick patch of woods.

A white-tailed deer was pictured hiding in a thick patch of woods Credit: Getty
A separate optical illusion image challenges sharp-eyed readers to try to find the deer lurking in the bushes Credit: TikTok/kylew21212

At first glance, viewers may view the clip as an ordinary dense patch of woods, but as you examine more closely, you'd see the deer lurking in the background.

Readers who still have trouble spotting the sneaky animal can spot the deer in the left corner.

White-tailed deers have hollow hairs that help to keep them insulated in cold weather, according to the Cosley Zoo.

The coat colors change seasonally, helping the deer better camouflage, and the spotted coats of fawns help them hide on the forest floor.

Another optical illusion challenges you to spot the deadly crocodile in less than five seconds.

In that optical illusion, the cunning creature perfectly camouflaged itself among the undergrowth in the snap taken in Andasibe, Madagascar.

Photographer Julia Sundukova was exploring the Andasibe National Park when she took the incredible image.

But she admitted she pressed the shutter without even realizing there was a hungry hidden guest lurking.

The nature lover from Russia only discovered she had been dangerously close to the deadly croc when she arrived home.

She explained she had noticed the beast disguised among the greenery when she began studying her snaps.

Julia confessed the close call with the croc made "her hair stand on end" as she couldn't believe how well it had hidden.

The 44-year-old said: "I was exploring the area around the lodge and approached a big lake surrounded by rain forest.

"It wasn’t until I looked back at the shots that I noticed an eye, then realized it was a crocodile!

"My hair stood on end, I was so close to this hunter."

The photographer was left wowed by the reptile's ability to blend in with its surroundings while staying perfectly still.

Julia added: "Crocodiles can keep the same position for a really long time, which is probably why I didn’t notice him at first.

"It’s fantastic how they can hide in the grass and become part of the landscape."

So, can you spot the crafty crocodile in time to save yourself?

If you take a closer look, you will notice something sinister loitering in the bottom left corner.

Those brave enough to get up close and personal may have been able to detect the beady eye staring straight at them.

Julia believes it was a Nile crocodile masking itself among the colorful shrubs in the national park.

The species can grow up to 16-feet long and typically hunt their prey in swamps, rivers, and lakes across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The freshwater crocodiles chow down on a variety of animals and ambush their targets at the perfect moment.

They are known to wait hours, days, and even weeks to find the perfect opportunity to strike.

