National retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Guilford Fencing Shines at Novice Tournament; Boys’ Basketball Splits the Week
The Guilford JV fencing team competed in the State Junior Varsity Tournament at North Haven on Jan. 14. Sophomore Addison Weed claimed first place in the women’s foil. Junior Jack Rasmussen came in third place in the men’s foil, and Junior Tessa Kissinger grabbed seventh place in the women’s épée. Senior Jack Fusco finished in eighth place in the men’s saber.
Old Saybrook Girls’ Basketball Snags Back-to-Back Wins; Indoor Track Competes at Conference Championship
The Old Saybrook boys’ basketball team bounced back with a win on Feb. 3 after posting two losses earlier in the week. On Jan. 31, the team hosted Hale Ray, recording a 58-43 loss. In the contest, Josh Lech had 13 points, Aaron Tolve had 12 points, Noah Hubbard had eight points, and Brendan Cassella had seven points.
Hand Boys’ Swimming Co-Op Pushing Towards States
The Hand boys’ swimming and diving co-op team returns to the pool this winter after a very prosperous postseason push last campaign. While the Tigers sport a small roster, it is long on talent, which is well evident by the boys’ dual-meet run thus far and assembling several key pieces to a potential state championship puzzle.
Valley Girls’ Basketball Breaks Even; Boys’ Basketball Goes Undefeated on the Week
Warriors boys’ basketball secured a couple of home victories, notching wins over North Branford and East Hampton. The team hosted North Branford on Jan. 31 and recorded a 63-45 win behind Sam Hutchinson’s 22 points and five rebounds. Andrew Yermenson contributed 13 points and seven assists; Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre collected 10 points, seven assists, and five steals; and Brayden Shea chipped in 10 points.
Hand Cheerleading Overcomes Injury to Claim Second Straight SCC Crown
No matter the size of its roster, or any injuries to athletes it had to overcome, the Hand cheerleading team was more than determined to defend its SCC title from last season, and the Tigers proved their desires true with dedication and diligence. One year after taking the conference crown...
Hand Indoor Track Makes Noise at Conference Championship; Basketball Teams Split the Week
The boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams competed at the SCC Indoor Track Championships on Feb. 4, where the girls placed eighth as a team, and the boys placed fifth in a tie with Shelton. Julia Coric claimed second place in the 300 meter dash (42.74). Vivian Glaser took ninth in the 600 meter (1:51.11), and Annecy Vlieks (5:32.92) finished in fifth in the 1600. The 4x200 relay team (Michelle Jiang, Jane Barrett, Grace Ackerman, and Coric) took fifth place with a time of 1:52.79. In the 4x400 (Jiang, Glaser, Jordan Kells, and Coric) took third place (4:23.62). For the boys, Christopher Bonavita placed sixth in the 600 Meters (1:29.72). Nicholas Montana took third in the 1000 (2:35.22), and Harrison Grenier (4:29.61) took fourth in the 1600. Grenier also took second (9:40.91) in the 3200 meter run. The 4x400 relay team (Bonavita, Liam Elliott, John Daniels, and Montana) finished in third place (3:38.15). Andreas Frasunkiewicz took fourth in the high jump (J5-10.00), and Matthew Kasper (20-02.00) took fourth in the long jump.
Westbrook Co-op Boys’ Ice Hockey Wins Three Straight; Basketball Teams Face Struggles
The Southington-Coginchaug-Westbrook boys’ ice hockey co-op secured its first three wins of the season last week. The team, now 3-12, picked up wins on Jan. 30 over the Rocky Hill Co-Op, 5-2, the Milford Co-op on Feb. 1, 6-3, and Wilton on Feb. 4, 8-3. Girls’ Basketball. Girls’...
Kropiwnicki Always Pushing Himself with Branford Track
Ryder Kropiwnicki has always enjoyed the personal responsibility facet when it comes to the sport of track and field. He has certainly been responsible for many memorable moments and accomplishments for both himself and the Branford High School track programs. The Branford senior, who has earned varsity letters in soccer,...
Kalman Back in Yellowjackets’ Hive as JV Volleyball Coach
Diana Kalman had one of the more decorated careers in the history of the East Haven volleyball program, with memorable moments, key victories, and stunning solo accolades. She is now ready to give back to the Yellowjackets in a whole new way from the sidelines. As a member of the...
Naccarato a Dedicated and Silent Leader for Westbrook Boys’ Basketball
Being a three-sport athlete in high school can be a challenge and also hard to balance. For senior Vin Naccarato, it has been a seamless task, as he has been a major asset to the Westbrook boys’ basketball team this season. Vin started playing basketball when he was in...
Kumar’s Positive Attitude Helps Lead Guilford Fencing
For many kids as they enter high school, fencing is a sport that may be unfamiliar to them. With obscure rules and various disciplines, people aren’t always comfortable trying it. Shivai Kumar moved past the uncomfortabilty and skepticism that always comes with trying something new and has proven to be a quality athlete for the Guilford fencing team.
Grizzlies Senior Core Helped Punch Their Postseason Ticket
Sometimes teams have a special group of players who have been playing the sport they love together for a long time. This is the case for the senior core on the Guilford boys’ basketball team. Together, this group of eight boys has helped their team find success this season and secure a postseason berth.
Yard Goats Announce Theme Nights for 2023 Home Games
The Hartford Yard Goats have announced its promotional schedule for the home games at Dunkin' Park for the 2023 season. Each of the 69 home games will have a promotion, theme or giveaway with post-game fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game. In addition fireworks and giveaways, events such as...
College Basketball Odds: Marquette vs. UConn prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
Big East Conference basketball is live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT when two ranked teams meet in this showdown. The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-5) will square off against the No. 21 UConn Huskies (18-6). You won’t want to miss this hotly-contested tilt! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marquette-UConn prediction and pick.
The Winner
Grand Apizza Madison took the title in the Zip06 Pizza Madness Tournament, topping 63 other restaurants that competed in the bracket. Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Source.
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Dennis Anthony Granata
Dennis Anthony Granata, 71, of North Haven, passed away on Jan. 31, surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in New Haven on Aug. 22, 1951, the son of the late Alexander and Angelina Granata. He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 49 years, Jean Granata....
Jeremy Stephen Larkin
Jeremy “Stu” Larkin, 50, of Clinton, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15. He was born on Sept. 29, 1972, in Winsted, to Gail E. (Novak) Larkin and the late Michael D. Larkin of Clinton. He graduated in 1992 from The Morgan School in Clinton. He worked for GER...
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
