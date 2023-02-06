Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal For Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly exploring adding the Toronto Raptors to the Kyrie Irving deal in order to acquire Fred VanVleet

The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet.

Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.

Brooklyn had been set to acquire Dallas' 2029 first-round pick unprotected and it's possible that pick would be redirected to Toronto. The Nets could also trade their own 2029 first-round pick as well as their 2028 first-round pick unprotected. They also have a protected first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers in 2027 or 2028 they can trade the Raptors.

Toronto was expected to return home from its West Coast road trip before evaluating its trade deadline options. That process is believed to have begun in earnest as calls have been pouring into the Raptors with interest in multiple trade pieces.

VanVleet is expected to head into unrestricted free agency this season when he opts out of his player option.

Dinwiddie is under contract through next season at $18.9 million before he will be an unrestricted free agent following next season.

