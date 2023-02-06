ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Pink Reveals The Heartbreaking Inspiration Behind Her Hit Song 'Who Knew'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzQ9P_0keR3Ceo00
Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Pink is reminiscing on what inspired her 2006 hit "Who Knew." During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer-songwriter shared that the emotional song was written after she lost two close friends to drug overdoses. "I lost several friends, unfortunately, to overdose, and the second one was very, very, very close to me, and I loved him very much," she told host Kelly Clarkson . The song was specifically written about her friend Sekou , who died of a heroin overdose when they were just teenagers.

"But the thing that I love about the song now, after all these years, is that I never get tired of performing it, and it's taken on so many different meanings over the years. It was about my grandmother at one point. It was about my dog," she continued. "I've lost people, so it's always sort of fresh in my heart." When Clarkson said that it "sucks" to have to experience so much loss, Pink pointed out that loss is inevitable and "we need music for that though." She went on, "I need music to help me through my feelings, and I can numb down really easy."

After the heartfelt conversation, Pink and Clarkson proceeded to sing an acoustic version of the song. Fans took to the comments section to applaud the singers for the amazing duet. "They are both incredible in their own rights, but together, amazing," one fan wrote. "The thing that makes this all the more special is their mutual admiration. You don't see that as much as we should. Two classy ladies."

Later this month, Pink will drop her new album TRUSTFALL. Check out the full tracklist here before it drops on February 17th!

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Who Wrote the Song “Mary, Did You Know?

When considering the origin story of Christmas, the song, “Mary, Did You Know?” comes quickly to mind. While the holiday, which celebrates the birth of the historical and religious figure Jesus Christ, has become a popular day for gift-giving, it is also, if you share in this faith, the day that changed the course of history.
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos

EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly

The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
American Songwriter

5 Legendary Artists Who Drowned

It’s always sad when one of our favorite artists dies young. And it’s especially tragic when it happens in a moment that could have been avoided. We all know about the “27 Club” and the legends who died due to drugs like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, and more. (For those who don’t know, the 27 Club is several musicians who died at the age of 27) We also know about those artists who died in a plane crash like John Denver and Buddy Holly.
Page Six

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
MALIBU, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

214K+
Followers
24K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy