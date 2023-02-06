ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Brings Son Moroccan To Pet Store Amid Buzz Mariah Carey May Fight For Custody: Photos

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
@nickcannon/instagram

Trying to prove something? As rumors swirl Mariah Carey may file for full custody of her and ex-husband Nick Cannon 's 11-year-old twins, the comedian proved he still spends time with his eldest tots, sharing a video as he and son Moroccan checked out a local pet store.

Though it seemed to just be an errand, Moroccan was in the mood to spend some cash.

@nickcannon/instagram

"This is why you don't bring your kids to pet stores, because they want what? Another one..." the actor, 42, said as he turned the scene to his son, who covered his face with his curly locks.

"No, no, no, no. He's capping," Moroccan replied. "He's lying!"

"Oh now I'm capping?! I'lll show yo ass capping!" Cannon wrote alongside the video.

@nickcannon/instagram

As OK! reported, the Nickelodeon alum welcomed his 12th child last year, and his ever-expanding family means he can't spend as much time as he'd like with each of his kids — something that doesn't sit well with Carey.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar of why she may file for full custody. "Nick doesn't see much of them ."

"She wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children," the insider explained. "And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver ."

Cannon's parenting capabilities were called into question this past December by baby mama LaNisha Cole , who hinted he just shows up for photo opportunities, but Bre Tiesi , another woman he has a child with, defended him.

@mariahcarey/instagram

"Nick always shows up," she stated in a social media comment. "Always present, happy, consistent , loving parent and an even better person."

The Masked Singer host also has three kids with Brittany Bell , three little ones with Abby De La Rosa and one daughter with Alyssa Scott .

When a reporter asked him in November 2022 if he wants more children , he replied, "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

