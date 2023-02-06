Read full article on original website
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
What If The Ford Mustang Mach SUV Was Designed In The 1970s?
This story contains renderings for a fictional Mustang Mach SUV that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. If you had told an automotive enthusiast a decade or so ago that there would soon be an SUV that looked like a Mustang, they probably would have laughed at you. The idea, though, has already become normalized, leading us to wonder, could a Mustang Mach SUV have been introduced sooner?
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
MotorTrend Magazine
Budget Aluminum 5.3-Liter Vortec Makes 491 HP and 445 FT-LBS on the Dyno
When does "just a little bit more" become too much of a good thing? The answer is that it occurs a lot sooner than most hot-rodders think. We're not sure when it happened, but at some point an engine didn't start becoming impressive until it was churning out 600, 700, or even 800 hp. In the never-ending quest to keep up with the Joneses, guys started one-upping each other in terms of both displacement and power. Blowers begat turbos, which then gave way to twin turbos. It became a "more, more, more" race to see who the next king of the hill could be. The only problem is, that hill was made of cash. Ironically, in the world of street machines and Pro Touring cars, an 800-horsepower twin-turbo engine is nearly useless unless you're really good at throttle manipulation. Ever have a pair of turbos go into boost during the apex of a curve? Let's just say it's an easy way to transform a 70-degree turn into a 360-degree spin-fest. Straight-line performance is tough as well, since even massive 315 tires end up being spun into molten slag by a sudden overabundance of power.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
State Farm Has A List Of Kia And Hyundai Models It Won't Insure
State Farm will no longer issue new insurance policies for select Hyundai and Kia vehicles in certain states due to a massive rise in thefts among the vehicles. State Farm employees have confirmed the list of cars that will be rejected and it covers 105 specific models and model years. The confirmation of 105 Kia and Hyundai models being blacklisted comes via New Orleans CBS affiliate 4WWL and includes a chart of models and years that are restricted.
Carscoops
What If Cadillac Made A 2025 CT-V Coupe Out Of The Camaro?
This story contains independently made renderings that are neither related to nor endorsed by GM or Cadillac. As we all know, Cadillac is committed to leading GM’s electric revolution and must, therefore, bid farewell to the likes of the CT4 and CT5 as they currently exist. But what if the automaker wanted to send the cars off with a proper farewell? What if it made one last internal combustion coupe?
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Survivor, One-Owner Chevelle SS 396 Has Only 27k-Miles
The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396.
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Should you warm your car up in the winter before driving? I spoke with more than 30 mechanics and couldn't get a straight answer.
I called half a dozen mechanics across half a dozen states and got recommendations that ranged from 0 seconds to 10 minutes.
