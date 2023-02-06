ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
