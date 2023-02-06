Read full article on original website
Parent at one Marion County School concerned about bullying, death threats
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A concerned mother from Marion County says her daughter is facing death threats and bullying from another student at her school. And despite steps school officials say they've taken, she feels they aren't doing enough. This is not the first time a parent has come...
'Completely unacceptable:' What we don't know about rape kits from Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An ongoing rape kit backlog due to TBI staffing issues means thousands of possible answers to sexual crimes remain unprocessed in Chattanooga. It's a problem across the state but we asked the Chattanooga Police Department how many rape kits they have outstanding with TBI. In a...
Chattanooga police chief says de-escalation, communication part of policy improvements
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On the heels of the brutal Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, the Chattanooga Police Department says they are reviewing their use of force policies. At a town hall discussion Monday Chief Celeste Murphy says that includes improving de-escalation tactics and internal communications. Just last week...
11-year-old boy charged with sharing marijuana edibles at Lakeview Middle School
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 6th grader at Lakeview Middle School in Catoosa County faces charges after deputies say he offered marijuana-laced bars to 2 of his classmates. The incident happened last Thursday, according to a report we obtained from the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office. The report says a paraprofessional...
Advocates ask Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to uphold promise of policy transparency
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Communities across the country are taking another look at law enforcement policies following videos showing Memphis Police beating Tyre Nichols. Nearly two years ago, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office promised more transparency on department policies. Jim Hammond was still Sheriff when they said they would...
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
Chattanooga Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives. And the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters. Firefighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service....
Mixed reaction from Chattanooga advocates on Gov. Lee's grant for crisis pregnancy centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During the Tennessee State of State on Monday Governor Bill Lee proposed a $100 million grant program for nonprofits commonly known as “crisis pregnancy centers.”. "This is not a matter of politics. This is about human dignity," says Governor Bill Lee. In Chattanooga, one planned...
An Army veteran creates a directory to help other veterans find resources
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Veterans across the country often struggle in many ways when their military careers are over. They have the challenges all of us face .. in addition to the trauma from their service as well as challenges faced before they enlist. And this is just part of...
Tennessee teacher pay raise? Advocates say it's a positive step, but call for transparency
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he wants to raise teacher pay in the Volunteer State during his State of the State speech Monday night. "When I came into office, the minimum pay for teachers was set at $35,000. We are proposing legislation that, if it passes, will increase the minimum teacher pay, by the time I leave office, to $50,000," Governor Lee said.
Big rig rolls over, putting driver in precarious, dangling position on Cagle Mountain
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Firefighters in Dunlap rescued a truck driver dangling over the side of the road on Cagle Mountain Monday night. Click our gallery above to see more photos. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the accident happened on State Route 111 just above the waterfalls on Cagle Mountain at about 10 p.m.
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
Winning recipes: Share what you're making for the big game on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What's cooking for the big game?. That's what we want to know as we count down the hours to the Super Bowl on Sunday, which you can catch on FOX Chattanooga, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Are you holding a watch party at your home?...
'Down right perfect': Coahulla Creek basketball manager scores first points of game
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — It was a special night for a senior at Coahulla Creek High School Tuesday night. Tate Marti normally helps manage the school's basketball team from the sidelines. But on Tuesday, he got to suit up, and managed to score the first points of the game...
