New Buffalo, MI

The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
LA PORTE, IN
Registration Open for 2023 Crown Point Softball Season

The Athletics Division of the Crown Point PACE Department is accepting registration for the 2023 spring/summer girls softball season. In 2022, more than 1,000 girls played in the Crown Point Athletics Softball Leagues. The softball season begins in May and ends in October. All games and practices are held at...
CROWN POINT, IN
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon

Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
HAMMOND, IN
#1StudentNWI: John Adams Eagles soar & seal their deals

Last week, the John Adams High School Student Government put on the first ever Winter Homecoming. Incorporating spirit days like Jersey Day, PJ Day, and Dynamic Duo Day, Adams Eagles took the win for the big game against the Jimtown Jimmies in Boys Basketball. Many seniors at Adams have sealed...
ELKHART, IN
Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point. Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.
CROWN POINT, IN
Franciscan Health helping AFib patients live more active lifestyles

A procedure offered at Franciscan Health Crown Point is allowing cardiac patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) to eliminate the use of blood thinners and live more active lifestyles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat. The CDC estimates...

